Athlete of the week





Weber State Women’s Soccer | Senior Forward Lana Willard

Senior Lana Willard played her last game in purple and white on Oct. 23, and it was only fitting that she landed the last goal of the 2016-17 regular season for her team.

In a heartbreaking overtime loss against Sacramento State, Willard’s third goal of the season became her last.

As a forward, Willard has combined for a career total of nine goals in her four seasons as a Wildcat.

Willard scored one goal as a freshman, three goals as a sophomore, two goals as a junior and three goals as a senior.

Willard has seen the field in 63 games for Weber State University and started in all 17 games this season.

The Utah native was born in St. George and began her career at Weber State after graduating from Box Elder High School in Brigham City, where she was named First Team All-State as a senior.

Willard has not only been a leader on the team but a leader in the classroom. As a sophomore, Willard was named to the 2014 Big Sky Conference All-Academic Team.

Willard was honored as Wildcat Soccer’s sole senior on Oct. 16, as the Wildcats celebrated her accomplishments on Senior Day in their final home game of the regular season against Idaho State University.





Professional Athlete | MLB | Dexter Fowler of the Chicago Cubs

Dexter Fowler made history on Oct. 25, at 8:08 p.m. EST for being the first African-American man to play for the Chicago Cubs in the World Series.

Fowler was born in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1986. He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 14th round of the 2004 Major League Baseball Draft as a center-fielder.

By signing with the Rockies, Fowler turned down offers from Harvard and Miami. He was recently asked by Peter Gammons what he thought he would be doing if he had gone to Harvard.

“I’d probably be the Cubs General Manager,” Fowler told Gammons.

Unlike some athletes, Fowler did not have an explosive jump into the major leagues right after the draft.

Fowler played for the Dodger’s AA affiliate, the Tulsa Drillers, until he was invited to play on Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games.

Team USA took home the the bronze medal in a victory over Japan.

In September of 2008, Fowler was called up to the Major Leagues, where he played for the Rockies until he was traded to the Houston Astros in 2013.

Just over 13 months later he was traded again, this time to the Chicago Cubs.

Although winning back-to-back World Series titles in 1907 and 1908, the Chicago Cubs would not make another World Series appearance until 1945, two years before Major League Baseball integrated.

As the Cubs lead-off hitter, Fowler said he was “speechless” over the realization that he would be making history this season.

Fowler will hit the field with his team on Oct. 28, as the Cubs take on the Indians for Game Three of the World Series.