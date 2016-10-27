News in Brief

WSUSA Seeks to Support Sports Teams

WSUSA executives board members brainstormed ideas to plan an appreciation activity for the football team during their weekly meeting on Oct. 26.

Greg Woodfield, president of WSUSA, said the Wildcats comeback against SUU on Oct. 22 is what sparked the idea.

The board members have tentatively planned a barbecue for the athletes. The event will most likely occur after a football team practice.

While Woodfield said that supporting the players was definitely important, he also emphasized the importance of encouraging students to attend competitions.

WSUSA invites all students to attend all sporting events.

__

New Traditions Brewing for Wildcat Front

WSUSA executives hope to start a new fight song tradition for the student section, the Wildcat Front.

“The environment we experience comes from the traditions we create,” WSUSA President Greg Woodfield said.

They discussed creating a fight song that “makes the stadium shake.” To help the tradition become concrete, the executives plan on filming the fight song.

The executives talked about enlisting the help of Joel Bolomboy to lead the fight song for the first home basketball game in December.

WSUSA plans to work with clubs and organizations, including the athletic department, to help support the new tradition.

__

Paint your Masterpiece

Students are invited to Paint Your Masterpiece night on Nov. 2.

WSUSA is teaming up with Liquid Canvas, a local creative art studio where artists give step-by-step painting instructions to participants. Participants paint their own artwork based on instructions and can take their masterpieces home.

The event is from 6-8 p.m. in the Shepherd Union Ballroom C.

Because space is limited, only 25 people are able to participate. People interested should email Maddison Johnston at maddisonjohnston@mail.weber.edu.

The event is free.