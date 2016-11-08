News briefs: New WSUSA senators, FAFSA frenzy, holiday free swap

by Ben Brandley

senate (Ariana Berkemeier) (1 of 2).jpg
Weber State University holds a senate meeting in fall 2015. Two new senators have been ratified to this year's WSUSA Supreme Court. (The Signpost Archives)

New WSUSA Senators Sworn-in

The WSUSA Supreme Court swore in two new senators on Oct. 31.

Julio Otay was ratified as the new Hispanic Students Senator, and Kevin McFadden became the new senator representing graduate students.

McFadden and Otay are replacing senators who have resigned. As stated in the WSU Constitution, “Nominations for replacements to elected offices … shall be ratified by a two-thirds vote of the Senate.”

Although McFadden had secured his position a few weeks earlier, he was not sworn in until Oct. 31.

According to the WSU Constitution, the Supreme Court is tasked with swearing in any elected officials.

Juhi Dubal, associate justice of the WSUSA Supreme Court, swore them in.

FAFSA Frenzy

The WSU Department of Access & Diversity is launching a movement to help students complete their Free Application for Financial Student Aid (FAFSA).

FAFSA Frenzy is an opportunity for students to have one-on-one assistance from professional staff for free.

Students may participate and get assistance from staff in the Center for Multicultural Excellence suite in the Student Services Center, SC 150.

Workshops are also available for students at both the main campus on Nov. 10 from 3–7 p.m. and at the Davis Campus on Nov. 21 from 4–8 p.m.

The one-on-one meetings and workshops are available to students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Holiday Free Swap

The WSU Environmental Ambassadors (EA) are holding a donation drive from Nov. 14–15.

The EA is inviting the entire WSU community to donate household items that might otherwise just sit at home, from clothes and shoes to CDs and appliances.

The Holiday Free Swap is an opportunity for students to help other students in need.

The donations can be dropped off in Ballroom C, and large items can be left at the dock.

On Nov. 16, WSU community members are welcome to take home donated items.

Items that are unclaimed will be donated to Savers. Any proceeds will go to support the Weber Cares pantry.

This event is free, and all students are invited to participate.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Pfc. Kendel Gustisha, front left, and Spc. Jocelyn Kopac, front right, dig in to hot food served up by the Wisconsin Army National Guard Headquarters Co. after spending the day out in the cold. Local businesses are offering a free meal to veterans on Nov. 11. (Source: Tribune News Service)

Local businesses to feed an army for free

Campus Community

Local businesses are honoring veterans and active duty U.S. military by offering them a free meal on Nov. 11, Veterans Day. IHOP, Longhorn Steak House and Village Inn are among […]

by Rachel Storm
Russel Goodman, left, and Timothy Dunn, right, talk with guests about the dangers of testicular cancer and ways to give self-exams at the Testicular Cancer Awarenss Foundation booth on Novermber 4. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

A touching solution to testicular cancer

Campus Community

Testicular cancer is most common among men ages 15–35, and more men with testicular cancer than women with breast cancer die from the disease, according to the Testicular Cancer Awareness […]

by Ashton Corsetti
The donkey and the elephant break the seesaw, the bear wins. (Illustration by Hector Casanova / Source: Tribune News Service)

Between asses and elephants, the bear wins

News

  There is a spectre haunting this year’s election. To borrow a phrase from Ronald Reagan, “There’s a bear in the woods.” Reagan’s metaphor pointed toward the threat of Communist […]

by Ben Bigelow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *