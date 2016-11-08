News briefs: New WSUSA senators, FAFSA frenzy, holiday free swap





New WSUSA Senators Sworn-in

The WSUSA Supreme Court swore in two new senators on Oct. 31.

Julio Otay was ratified as the new Hispanic Students Senator, and Kevin McFadden became the new senator representing graduate students.

McFadden and Otay are replacing senators who have resigned. As stated in the WSU Constitution, “Nominations for replacements to elected offices … shall be ratified by a two-thirds vote of the Senate.”

Although McFadden had secured his position a few weeks earlier, he was not sworn in until Oct. 31.

According to the WSU Constitution, the Supreme Court is tasked with swearing in any elected officials.

Juhi Dubal, associate justice of the WSUSA Supreme Court, swore them in.

FAFSA Frenzy

The WSU Department of Access & Diversity is launching a movement to help students complete their Free Application for Financial Student Aid (FAFSA).

FAFSA Frenzy is an opportunity for students to have one-on-one assistance from professional staff for free.

Students may participate and get assistance from staff in the Center for Multicultural Excellence suite in the Student Services Center, SC 150.

Workshops are also available for students at both the main campus on Nov. 10 from 3–7 p.m. and at the Davis Campus on Nov. 21 from 4–8 p.m.

The one-on-one meetings and workshops are available to students on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Holiday Free Swap

The WSU Environmental Ambassadors (EA) are holding a donation drive from Nov. 14–15.

The EA is inviting the entire WSU community to donate household items that might otherwise just sit at home, from clothes and shoes to CDs and appliances.

The Holiday Free Swap is an opportunity for students to help other students in need.

The donations can be dropped off in Ballroom C, and large items can be left at the dock.

On Nov. 16, WSU community members are welcome to take home donated items.

Items that are unclaimed will be donated to Savers. Any proceeds will go to support the Weber Cares pantry.

This event is free, and all students are invited to participate.