What’s Appening: Duolingo

by Leah Higginbotham
DL 3.PNG
One way of learning new language vocabulary is to match familiar words and pictures to unfamiliar words. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham)

Welcome to What’s App-ening, your weekly source for the latest and greatest in mobile apps.

This week’s app is for the linguist in all of us. Duolingo allows users to learn the language they’ve always wanted to, straight from their smartphone.

The app includes several different languages such Spanish, French, German and Italian.

The learning method is simple. The user takes lessons to learn the language through the app and then tests to move on to more difficult parts of the language.

And, say you’re already in a German class, and you’re just using Duolingo as a supplement, the program will let you test through everything you already know.

The lessons are user-friendly and can be repeated as needed.

During the lesson, the user memorizes vocabulary by matching unfamiliar words with pictures, and then learns to use the vocabulary in a sentence.

The user identifies the correct usage of words, says the words, and re-arranges a variety of words to create a grammatically correct sentence.

More advanced lessons build on the previous ones, and the pictures give way to writing and speaking sentences in the chosen target language.

DL4.PNG
One part of the lessons is to re-order words to match the sentences. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham)

The tests are formatted in the same way as the lessons, so there’s no new form to learn. The only difference is that the words cannot be clicked on to define them during a test.

When a lesson or test is complete, the coach and mascot, a little green owl on the app’s icon, examines how well the lesson was done and awards points to the user.

The more lessons that are completed and the more points that are awarded allow the user to receive different perks from the app, like outfits for the mascot and additional lessons like idioms and romantic phrases.

The user can set daily goals in Duolingo, as well as notifications to remind the user to use the app throughout the week.

DL1.PNG
You can set time goals ranging from five to 20 minutes a day in Duolingo. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham)

Over all, it’s an interactive, useful app with a user-friendly interface and a good color scheme. I give Duolingo five out of five stars.

Duolingo is free on both Google Play and the App Store.

Thanks for reading Wildcats and until next Friday, you know What’s App-ening.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Being grateful year-round, and not just on Thanksgiving, can provide mental and physical benefits. (Source: Tribune News Service)

Year-round gratitude can change your life

Science & Tech

Each November, Americans celebrate Thanksgiving and take time to reflect and be grateful, but being grateful during the entire year can reap more benefits. In November of 2014, Forbes published […]

by Spencer Stevens
Matt Naparlo and Lila Tomlinson attend Parent-Daughter Engineering Day at Weber State University in fall 2014. (The Signpost Archives)

Calling all future women engineers

Campus Events

The focus of Weber State University’s annual Parent-Daughter Engineering Day is to bring in successful female engineers to encourage seventh- and eighth-grade girls with an interest in engineering. Taking place […]

by Emilee Atkinson
Kami May-Tolentino rushes a training dummy patient into one of the doctor's offices found in the Marriott Health Science Building's newly renovated Simulation Center as part of a demonstration of the training the facility provides to students. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

Simulation Center overhaul heralds medical care of the future

News

Weber State University’s Annie Taylor Dee Simulation Center was packed with excited students and staff who had the chance to explore the newly-renovated area on Nov. 10. The open house […]

by Emilee Atkinson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *