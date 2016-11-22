Wildcats party like it’s 1999, no diggity

WSUSA and the International Student and Scholar Center collaborated to organize a ’90s themed dance party on Nov. 18 at the Dee Events Center to end International Student Week.

The entry was $2 or cans of food that were collected for the Weber Cares Food Pantry.

“I tried to keep it a little bit diverse as much as I could without taking too much away from the theme but also including the international student aspect of it,” said Noor Mouhammad, activities vice president. “I want them to feel that Weber State is their home, and they have come to America, to Weber State, to become connected with the rest of the students.”

The party had three DJs, the first opening up the dance with mostly ’90s music. The following two DJs played Top 40s tracks and international music from Germany, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria.

Michelle Thao, 19, dance co-chair for WSUSA, helped organize the event. Thao is in her sophomore year and majoring in business administration.

“I think it’s a great idea. It allows students from all different backgrounds to get involved with their school and create new friends as well as expose them to different networks,” said Thao.

Thao pointed out that there is always room for improvement when it comes to the outcome of the event.

WSUSA sold crew socks to promote the party for $3.50.

Attendance at WSU events have been increasing in the past years, evidenced by the 165 attendees at the dance.

Students often face some pressure and intensity during the semester, and these types of activities are organized for students to help them relieve their stress and take a break from studying in a positive and beneficial way.

“There are many ways to be involved and active, and WSUSA is a great organization at Weber State that provides students with many opportunities to do it,” said Meddy Fallatah, 27, a senior majoring in information systems and technologies (IST). Fallatah loves her involvement in WSU’s activities.

“I would love to say thank you to everyone who helped in any way to make this party stand out and be exciting and fun,” said Fallatah.

WSUSA has events every month for students and people that want to get involved in the community. Follow their social media accounts for more information about the upcoming events.