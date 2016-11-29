Electric Daisy Carnival returns to Las Vegas

One of the biggest electronic dance music celebrations will return to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway June 16–18, 2017.

The Electric Daisy Carnival hosts over 300,000 people over a span of three days. The festival exhibits creative art, carnival rides, firework displays, circus dancers and performances from the world’s top EDM artists.

“EDC is iconic,” Ogden native Austin Wake said. “As an aspiring DJ, I can’t wait to attended the festival this year and listen to the music I love and experience such a wonderful and loving atmosphere.”

The first Electronic Daisy Carnival was held in the early 1990s in Los Angeles. The festival was moved to Las Vegas in 2010, following controversial issues with security and safety in the Los Angeles venue.

EDC also travels to Orlando, New York, India, Mexico City, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico, with Las Vegas hosting the largest of the events.

“I have been going to EDM events since I was 18 years old,” Weber State student Elizabeth Elliot said. “EDC changed my life — I have never felt so at home anywhere in the world than I do at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, surrounded by thousands of people who have the same passion for electronic dance music culture as I do.”

For three days, ravers break out the glitter, tutus, glow-sticks, bracelets and positive vibes while they dance from dusk until dawn under the electric sky.

“I go to EDC because I love being able to see people comfortable in their own skin,” WSU student Courtney Taylor said. “It is such a wonderful feeling to forget all of your worries for three days and come together for the same reason.”

Although this event takes place just under 500 miles away from Ogden, many Weber State students make the trip for this iconic experience.

“I have made the trip for the last two years,” Weber State student Christian Sandberg said. “Just before EDC 2015, I was in an accident and was on bed rest for three months. The doctors told me EDC wasn’t possible, and I became severely depressed. Although I was in pain, I decided to make the trip, and it lit a fire inside of my heart. The lights, the vibes, the sound and the beautiful people — it is something I will never forget.”

Insomniac Events, an electronic dance music tour promoter, has experienced much scrutiny over the past few years due to the amount of deaths taking place at their festivals. Deaths have ranged anywhere from illegal substance consumption, to overheating, to being trampled in a crowd.

According to some, psychedelic drugs and electronic dance music go hand-in-hand, but others don’t believe drugs are necessary to get the full experience.

“I have never even considered doing drugs at a festival,” Weber State student Katie Beecher said. “Being around so many amazing people, listening to the music I love and being surrounded by positive vibes is euphoric enough … drugs are not necessary to have an amazing experience.”

There are many reasons why EDM fanatics choose to attend EDC, but most agree that it’s because of the common love for music positivity.

“When I walk through entrance gates to EDC, a rush of excitement jolts through my body, and every year, it feels like a dream,” Weber State student Whitley Tom said. “June couldn’t come fast enough. I can’t wait to be home.”

Tickets for EDC Las Vegas 2017 go on sale Nov. 28 at noon PT, 1 p.m. MT.