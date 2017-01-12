Athlete of the Week 1/13/2017





Weber State Athlete | Jeremy Senglin | Weber State Men’s Basketball

As senior guard Jeremy Senglin plays in his final year as a member of the Weber State University men’s basketball team, he leaves a significant mark on Wildcat history.

Currently, Senglin is the first in the nation in 3-pointers per game, after scoring on 53 3-point shots in the 13 games Weber State has played so far this season. Senglin has an average of 4.31 per game and is currently the best in the nation.

With a 3-point shooting percentage of 48.3, Senglin is ranked 14th in the nation.

Senglin ranks third in the Big Sky Conference in points scored per game, with an average of 20.4. Senglin has scored in double figures in 12 of the 13 games played this season. He has also scored 20 or more points nine times.

Senglin is Weber State’s career leader in 3-pointers with 269 thus far in his career, with at least 16 games left in regular season conference play.

With the 269 3-pointers, Senglin ranks fourth in Big Sky history and just needs 40 more 3-point completions to become the all-time leader.

Senglin is also tied with Jimmy DeGraffenried for third in Weber State history career scoring.

After beating Montana State University and the University of Montana on the road for the opening conference weekend, Senglin was honored as Big Sky Player of the Week for the third straight week for his performance.

In the two games, Senglin averaged 28 points per game, 7 rebounds and successfully shot 13 3-pointers.

In his past three seasons with Weber State, Senglin has appeared in 90 games, been a part of two Big Sky Conference Championship teams and has played in the Division I NCAA Tournament twice while studying business administration.

Professional Athlete | Aaron Rodgers | Green Bay Packers Quarterback

In a last-ditch effort to increase the point gap between the Green Bay Packers and the New York Giants before halftime on Jan. 8, Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers launched a hail Mary on a fourth down with fewer than six seconds left on the clock and connected with wide receiver Randall Cobb to score a momentum-shifting touchdown.

This shift led to a first-round playoff win, advancing the Packers into the second round where they take on the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

Rodgers came into his NFL career after Brett Favre retired in 2008. Rodgers then led his team to a Super Bowl victory after the 2010 season where the newly-starting quarterback was named Super Bowl MVP.

Rodgers is the current NFL all-time leader in passer rating during the regular season — he is the only quarterback to have over a 100-point passer rating during the regular season with a rating of 104.1.

Rodgers holds the NFL’s lowest career passing interception percentage during the regular season at 1.5.

According to Gil Brandt of NFL Media, of the quarterbacks left in the league playoffs, Rodgers was ranked No. 2, just below Tom Brady. However, that decision was made based off his poor performance from the beginning of the season when the Packers started 4–6.

In his last seven games, Rodgers has thrown 19 touchdown passes and zero interceptions, posting a passing rate of 121.7.

After losing to the Cowboys in Wisconsin earlier in the season, Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will head to Arlington, Texas, where the two teams will meet again, and the winner will advance to the NFC Playoff Division game.

The game will begin on Jan. 15 at 2:40 p.m. on FOX.