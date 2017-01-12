Weber riders and wranglers saddle up for competition

Weber State University Rodeo Club will enter the 2016–17 spring season in March with the men’s team currently in second and the women’s squad fourth in the Rocky Mountain Region standings in the fall season.

The WSU men’s team finished the fall season with a commanding 1,000-point margin from the third place team, Idaho State University, and just 445 points behind College of Southern Idaho for first place.

“The men’s team has a lot of really good riders,” club president Meggen Hodson said. “They should perform really well in the spring.”

The women will have to use the spring season to catch up in the standings after finishing the fall fourth and down 210 points to Snow College who are currently in third.

“There are a lot of young riders on the women’s squad this season with Hodson being the only senior,” sophomore Taylor Rogers said. “We will come together and learn how to rely on our teammates.”

Brodi Wallace Jones is currently in first place in the men’s all-around, tie-down roping event and is the team roping header. Braxten Richard Nielsen is currently leading the bareback riding event.

“Brodi has done really well in the fall season for the men,” said Hodson. “He is competitive in a lot of events and really leads the men’s team.”

WSU rodeo takes part in 10 rodeos during the year, four in the fall and six in the spring. The point total from the ten rodeos are calculated to form the standings in each region.

According to Vice President Dylan Martin, there is no distinction between the two seasons.

“The spring allows you to make up some ground if you have a tough fall,” Martin said.

The two teams that finish in the top two in each region are invited to the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming, in June. Individual riders may also be invited if they score in the top three in the region in their event.

“My goal personally, and as a team, is to qualify for the CNFR,” Rogers said. “I was close last year before my horse was injured, but he’s better now, and I’m ready to go.”

In each of the 10 collegiate rodeos, the top six individual scores in each event will go toward the team’s total points.

WSU currently has five members who will begin the spring season in the top three in their respective events and in a position to compete in the CNFR.

WSU rodeo is open to all Weber State students, but participants must have access to a horse and a trailer.

“Anybody who wants to rodeo is welcome to join our club, but it can be very expensive,” Hodson said.

To join Weber State Rodeo Club, go to weber.edu/recclubs and fill out the membership and informed consent waivers and pay the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association fee of $260.

The spring season for Weber State Rodeo will begin in March and will compete in Ogden at the Golden Spike Event Center on March 24–25.

Those interested can follow the club on Facebook @weber-state-rodeo-team for more information.