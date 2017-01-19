Political correctness is respectful not restricting

Over the past several years, there has been a plethora of stereotypes associated with millennials. People will say that my generation is dependent on technology. Okay, fair enough. I do love my iPhone. They’ll say we grew up during a time when everyone was given a trophy just for participating, and now we expect that in our day-to-day lives.

While I may not agree with all of the stereotypes, I can at least put myself into the other generations’ shoes and see where they are coming from. However, there is one stereotype I have to dispute: the overly-sensitive and too-politically-correct millennial.

From a young age, my parents instilled in me the idea that all people are equal, regardless of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation or status in society. Today, I consider myself a politically-correct adult, and I should not be ashamed of that.

Today, however, there is a negative connotation associated with political correctness. People often cringe when they hear the phrase and assume it means that someone is attacking their free speech.

I have been told that I don’t have a sense of humor — which, if you ask my friends and family, is just untrue — or that I am too sensitive if I don’t find a particular joke funny, but the truth is that I just don’t find humor in tearing down others for a trait that cannot be controlled.

I’ll admit I laugh at the jokes on “Family Guy,” and a few of my favorite comedians, such as Louis C.K., are notorious for being politically incorrect. But I believe there are a few who can dance the fine line between funny and hateful, and about 90 percent of the interactions I’ve had in my day-to-day life are not leaving me laughing.

Donald Trump and his campaign for the presidency were glorified by his supporters for being politically incorrect and, as some would put it, just speaking his mind.

Everyone has the right to speak his or her mind, but everyone also has the right to be offended by what others are saying.

Take for example Christopher von Keyserling, a 71-year-old man from Greenwich, Conn., and Republican town representative, who was arrested and charged with fourth-degree sexual assault for an incident involving a co-worker which took place early in December 2016.

According to information gathered by the Westport Daily Voice, von Keyserling had an interaction with a 57-year-old woman. The pair had a conversation about politics where the unnamed 57-year-old told von Keyserling that “it was a new world politically.”

The Westport Daily Voice reported that the warrant alleged that von Keyserling replied, “I love this new world. I no longer have to be politically correct.”

The two exchanged insults, and when the 57-year-old left into her office, Keyserling followed her, and when she decided to leave with a co-worker, von Keyserling pinched her in the groin.

While actions were eventually taken against von Keyserling, he insisted in police interviews, according to information in the warrant obtained by Westport Daily Voice, that it was simply a joke, and he thought the whole situation had gotten out of control.

Of course, this an extreme example, but I believe it represents the problem with people who don’t understand political correctness or choose not to understand.

Being politically correct is about changing your language, yes, but you should not feel restricted. You are not being censored, you are being respectful.