What’s Appening: Apps to relax

by Leah Higginbotham

Let’s be honest, no matter who you voted for, Inauguration Day is stressful. The transition of power from one administration to the next can incite worry, fear and tension — regardless of your political beliefs.

So today’s review includes three apps to help you detach from the real world and destress, even if it’s just for a moment.

First up is Viridi. Succulents are charming, but it’s hard to keep plants when you have stacks of Coke cans and textbooks strewn around your dorm.

Viridi lets you tend to adorable virtual succulents in a decorative pot.

Viridi 1.PNG
The app Virdi allows users to grow and tend to potted plants. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham) Photo credit: Leah Higginbotham

The app is designed with pastel colors and will play soothing music while you tend to your plants.

Additionally, you have a pet snail that slowly inches around the side of the flower pot. As an added bonus, you can give the snail a name.

Viridi 2.PNG
In Virdi there is a snail that will hang around the users potted plants, the snail can even be named. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham) Photo credit: Leah Higginbotham

To care for your plants, you only need to water them and pull weeds. Even if you’re forgetful like me and don’t visit for months, the plants never die. Instead, it will turn a brown color that is immediately reversed by watering.

The next game is Sheep in Dream, with which you can have a world-class menagerie inside your phone.

To play the game you tap to collect wool and help the tired herder get rest. The more wool you collect in the game, the more types of sheep you can unlock.

SID 2.PNG
Sheep in Dream is a game where users collect wool and help the herder get some rest. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham) Photo credit: Leah Higginbotham

Overall, the game is designed with soft lines, has no dark outlines and the background changes from night to day during gameplay. If music helps you relax, you’ll enjoy the smooth jazz that plays in the background.

Last but not least is Tiny Wings, a game where you help baby birds who haven’t grown their wings yet return to their mom.

TW 5.PNG
Users help baby birds back to the mom in the game Tiny Wings. (Screenshot by Leah Higginbotham) Photo credit: Leah Higginbotham

To play the game, you tap and hold to bring the bird to the ground and then release to help them fly off the hills and into the sky.

I rate each app 5 out of 5 stars for graphic design and ability to destress.

Viridi is free on iTunes, Google Play and Steam. Sheep in Dream is free on iTunes and Google Play. Tiny Wings is $0.99 on iTunes.

Thanks for reading, Wildcats, and until next Friday, you know What’s App-ening.

