Wildcats make postseason history against Broncos, Aggies

With an 8–0 win over Boise State in their second game on May 18, the Wildcats came away as regional champions.

The game ended in the fifth inning after the Wildcats enacted the mercy rule on their guests from Idaho.

The first game of the tournament for Weber State University was a historic win for the team.

With the 19–10 victory, WSU became the first team in Big Sky Conference history to win a postseason game. The game took three hours and 16 minutes with the Wildcats picking up 19 hits throughout the game — both Weber State records.

The offense was led by the upperclassmen with junior Molly Horne and seniors Sara Hingsberger and KyRae Kogianes collecting three hits apiece. The three of them combined for twelve runs batted in and three home runs.

In the second game of the tournament, it was junior Tatiana Su’esu’e who led the Wildcats to victory with her 2–0 shutout over the Utah State Aggies.

“Tatiana was outstanding,” head coach Mary Kay Amicone said. “I loved her focus and fire. Our defense played really well behind her, and we scored early in the game so we could settle in.”

All the Wildcats needed in the end was one run, and the first came across in the second inning as senior Katelyn Robinson scored on a Utah State throwing error.

Needing only one victory on the tournament’s final day, the Wildcats only had to defeat Boise State in the championship game.

In the double-elimination NISC, a team had to lose twice to be out of the tournament. This gave the Wildcats two chances to take down the Broncos as they came into the final day undefeated.

In the first game, Weber State fell to Boise State with 5–1 as the final score. Su’esu’e gave up all five runs in the loss.

Once the game was complete, both teams prepared to face off in the final championship game, each team carrying one loss into the finale.

In the 8–0 championship game, the Wildcats took an early lead off an RBI single from sophomore Sadie Blacker. That was all the ’Cats would need as junior pitcher Kirtlyn Bohling threw a complete-game shutout.

The Wildcats came away as the champions of Region 2 and will move on to the NISC Championship round with the winners from the five other regions.