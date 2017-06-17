Good Time for a Good Cause

by Tyler Hall

This Saturday the Ogden Amphitheater will play host to the 6th Annual Talent in the Park fundraiser to benefit the Shannon J Scholarship Foundation.

For the $5 admission you will get a full day of activities, music, food, and social engagement with all the proceeds going to The Shannon J. Scholarship Inc. a local nonprofit organization that raises funds for and sponsors those suffering with drug and alcohol addictions and can’t afford treatment.

The event will feature guest appearances from X96 and Big Budah from FOX13, local musicians and performers, food and vendor booths and prize giveaways throughout the day starting at 10 a.m. and going until 9 p.m. Specific performance times and further details can be found at the SJS Talent in the Park 2017 Facebook event page.

