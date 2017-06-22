Braxten Nielsen competes at College National Finals Rodeo

by Jake Mcmahon

Rather than scoring touchdowns and shooting three-pointers, Weber State’s own Braxten Nielsen now spends his days competing as a bareback rider in the college rodeo scene. Nielsen recently tied for 10th place in the College National Finals Rodeo in Casper, W.Y.

6-19 Rodeo (Source) (2 of 2).JPG
(The Signpost Archives)

While he competed on behalf of Weber State in the rodeo, Nielsen had originally hoped to play sports such as football, basketball or baseball at the collegiate level. Despite that, for some context, he is already ranked fifth nationally in bareback riding, according to the Wall Street Journal.

“I knew that being a rodeo cowboy and riding bucking horses is what I wanted to do and make a career of the first time I got on a bareback horse,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen credits mentor Kaycee Feild in his introduction to bareback riding, even calling him the “Michael Jordan or LeBron James of bareback riding.”

After serving an LDS Mission in Morristown, N.J., Nielsen met the Feild brothers Shad and Kaycee and gained interest in the sport. As reported by the Wall Street Journal, Nielsen then proceeded to quit his job and focus on the sport full time. Referencing the natural way in which he took to the sport, Feild remarks that Nielsen’s transition from football and basketball did not take much time at all.

Being accustomed to these sports in his younger years, Nielsen notices one main difference: the individualistic aspect of the sport as opposed to the “team” mentality. “The only difference that I found from playing team sports and bareback riding is it’s all on me. You can’t rely on anyone else while you’re out in the arena and the spotlight is on you; it’s just you,” said Nielsen.

6-19 Rodeo (Source) (1 of 2).JPG
(The Signpost Archives)

As for his favorite aspects of the sport and the rodeo scene, Nielsen decided on the total adrenaline rush it brings, as well as the family atmosphere of the rodeo. “The atmosphere at the rodeos is electric and upbeat, even when you’re not doing good it’s still a positive experience.” Nielsen finished by saying that the rodeo is not merely a sport, but rather a lifestyle.

Studying business communication at Weber State, this talented Wildcat will continue to compete while also representing the university, as well as his home state of Utah.

Nielsen readily admits that this is his passion, and it’s not difficult to see why.

“I know it’s only eight seconds, but that eight seconds is more intense than four quarters of any sport I have played.”

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

2017 NBA Draft: Number one, Daddy knows best and the Jazz

Basketball

The clock ticks down. The first pick must be made. The Philadelphia 76ers, eager to make the perfect No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, submit their selection […]

by Jake Mcmahon

Ellie Child caps off elite Wildcat career

Cross-Country

With her final finish line crossing at the NCAA Championships, Ellie Child ended her career as one of the most dominant runners in Weber State history. Child took her last […]

by Harrison Epstein

Wildcat football still alive for Clark

Football

According to the NCAA, 98.1 percent of all college football players never play a second of professional football after their college careers. Former Weber State University quarterback Jadrian Clark is […]

by Daniel Ray

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *