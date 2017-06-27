2017 NBA Draft: Number one, Daddy knows best and the Jazz

by Jake Mcmahon

The clock ticks down. The first pick must be made.

The Philadelphia 76ers, eager to make the perfect No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft, submit their selection to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

“With the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, the Philadelphia 76er’s select, Markelle Fultz, point guard out of The University of Washington.”

The crowd goes wild, with some cheering and others jeering.

SPORTS BKN-DRAFT-SIXERS 2 PD
The Philadelphia 76ers' 2017 first overall draft pick, Markelle Fultz, with a jersey next to Managing Owner Josh Harris and President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo at the team's training complex in Camden, N.J., on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Yong Kim/Philadelphia Daily News/TNS)

In sports, it is not easy for a franchise to please their fan base. Inevitably, despite a team’s management’s best efforts, many fans often disagree with their favorite team’s choice.

Perhaps the biggest storyline heading into this year’s draft was not Markelle Fultz, who went No. 1 overall, but rather Lonzo Ball, a freshman point guard from UCLA.

Undeniably, the Ball family has been heavily covered by the media as of late, though the main focus is Ball’s father, LaVar Ball.

SPORTS BKN-DRAFT-LAKERS 6 LA
Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson, left, and general manager Rob Pelinka flank the Lakers' first-round draft pick, second overall, Lonzo Ball at the team's training facility in El Segundo, Calif., on Friday, June 23, 2017. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

In recent weeks, LaVar Bell was emphatic that Lonzo would not step foot on the court for any team other than the Lakers. The Ball family got what they wanted, as the Los Angeles Lakers selected Lonzo with the second overall pick of the draft.

This drew a large outcry from fans over the Ball family’s attitude and their idea that they have any say in the matter. For now, at least, it seems as if the Ball’s wish has been granted.

In local NBA draft news, the Utah Jazz selected Tyler Lydon, small
forward from the University of Syracuse, with the 24th overall pick. For years, an argument against the Jazz has been their drafting style, as many local fans do not seem to agree it is what is best for the franchise.

On the flipside, local Jazz fan Justin Batty believes the opposite.

SPORTS BKC-SYRACUSE-UCONN 10 HC
Connecticut Huskies center Amida Brimah (35) and Syracuse Orange forward Tyler Lydon (20) battle for a loose ball on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. UConn won the game 52-50. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/TNS)

“I have a respect for just how difficult it is to analyze such young talent and attempt to predict the future. I have always been a fan of the Jazz front office with their conservative and calculated nature.”

For what it’s worth, according to CBS Sports, this pick was considered a B-.

