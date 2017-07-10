Pioneer Days welcomes ‘Traces of the West’

Ogden Pioneer Days and the Eccles Community Art Center’s main gallery will exhibit works from Western-themed artists during the “Traces of the West” showcase.

“Traces of the West” comprises recent works with a Western theme by artists throughout the United States. The Eccles Community Art Center held a reception on July 7, and the exhibit will run July 7–29.

Debra Muller, assistant director, said this is the fourth year it has been at the Eccles Center, but the exhibit has been around town longer than that.

“The Pioneer Days committee asked us to host the exhibit, and we were glad to do it,” Muller said.

Muller said the exhibit is particularly special for the local community because it features mostly local artists who have the chance to win awards for their works.

“You can see other Western-themed art at different exhibits, but here, the art you see is local, and it is really good,” Muller said.

“I haven’t seen everything we have for this year, but there are always some really beautiful pieces,” Muller said. “It’s kind of cool to see the craftsmanship. The creativity and craftsmanship is beyond what you can imagine.”

Ogden’s Union Station, 2501 Wall Ave., also has a “Traces of the West” art show. The exhibit runs throughout July and features painting, sculpture, collage, photography and video.