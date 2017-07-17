Ogden summer events: Week of July 18

July 19: Tales on Tails

As part of their “Wild Wednesdays,” the Ogden Nature Center is holding an event from 3:45–4:30 p.m. that will explore how animals use their tails.

Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 2–11. Tickets are free for members.

Attendees will meet at the visitor’s center.

July 21–22: Making Thrift Store Treasure’s Contest

Savers and The Local Artisan Collection, in conjunction with the Ogden Downtown Alliance and Indie Ogden, are providing inventive Ogdenites with a competition to literally turn trash into treasure from July 21 at 5:30 p.m. until July 22 at 2 p.m.

Contestants are provided with $35 to spend at Savers to find something to upcycle. Later during the competition, contestants will collaborate with local artists to produce a piece that will be sold at the Farmer’s Market the following day.

More information can be found on http://www.slugmag.com/event/making-thrift-store-treasures-contest/.

July 23: Blues, Brews & BBQ – Andy Frasco and the UN

Folk Hogan, Tony Holiday, Groovement, Kris Lager Band and Andy Frasco and the UN will perform at Snowbasin as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ summer concert series.

The artists will perform from 12:30–5 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase at various lodges at the resort.

Information about the artists is available at https://www.snowbasin.com/events/detail/blues-brews-bbq-7.

July 24: Monday Night Movies — “High Noon”

The Ogden Amphitheater, as part of their Monday Night Movies, will show “High Noon” starring Gary Cooper.

It’s a wild Western movie in commemoration of Ogden’s celebration of Pioneer Week.

The 1952 film follows the story of a town marshal who returns to his town with heroic hopes, only to be abandoned by the citizens of the town he once protected.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk.