Ogden summer events: Week of July 18

by Samantha Bunderson

July 19: Tales on Tails

Squirrel
The Ogden Nature Center will explore how animals use their tails. (Graphic Stock)

As part of their “Wild Wednesdays,” the Ogden Nature Center is holding an event from 3:45–4:30 p.m. that will explore how animals use their tails.

Tickets cost $5 for adults, $4 for seniors and $3 for children ages 2–11. Tickets are free for members.

Attendees will meet at the visitor’s center.

July 21–22: Making Thrift Store Treasure’s Contest

Savers and The Local Artisan Collection, in conjunction with the Ogden Downtown Alliance and Indie Ogden, are providing inventive Ogdenites with a competition to literally turn trash into treasure from July 21 at 5:30 p.m. until July 22 at 2 p.m.

Contestants are provided with $35 to spend at Savers to find something to upcycle. Later during the competition, contestants will collaborate with local artists to produce a piece that will be sold at the Farmer’s Market the following day.

More information can be found on http://www.slugmag.com/event/making-thrift-store-treasures-contest/.

Savers,_West_Roxbury_MA (wiki commons).jpg
Wikimedia Commons

July 23: Blues, Brews & BBQ – Andy Frasco and the UN

Folk Hogan, Tony Holiday, Groovement, Kris Lager Band and Andy Frasco and the UN will perform at Snowbasin as part of the Blues, Brews & BBQ summer concert series.

The artists will perform from 12:30–5 p.m. with food and beverages available for purchase at various lodges at the resort.

Information about the artists is available at https://www.snowbasin.com/events/detail/blues-brews-bbq-7.

July 24: Monday Night Movies — “High Noon”

The Ogden Amphitheater, as part of their Monday Night Movies, will show “High Noon” starring Gary Cooper.

It’s a wild Western movie in commemoration of Ogden’s celebration of Pioneer Week.

The 1952 film follows the story of a town marshal who returns to his town with heroic hopes, only to be abandoned by the citizens of the town he once protected.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the movie will begin at dusk.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

It’s not rocket science; it’s particle physics

Mobile

At the rate technology advances every day, new scientific discoveries are forthcoming more often than any point in our worlds history. When there are new discoveries in the field of, […]

by Leah Higginbotham

Longstanding Utah tradition returns in a blaze

Campus Events

The Lindquist Pops Fireworks, sponsored by the Lindquist family of Ogden, returned to Weber State University for its 39th year on July 16. The New American Philharmonic performed a free, […]

by Cole Eckhardt

It’s a hard corps life

Arts & Entertainment

Weber State hosted the “Corps Encore” for the eleventh time this July 12. The “Corps Encore” is a performance and competition between eight distinguished Drum and Bugle Corps. This event […]

by Jake Lueckler

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *