On the hunt for a tutor

by Jake Lueckler

As another fall semester here at Weber State University begins, so does the stress of exams, homework, group projects and oral reports. For many students here at WSU, the courses can be difficult, which is precisely why most of the instructors advise students to take advantage of Weber State’s many tutoring options.

Weber offers student tutoring for a variety of subjects with differing methodologies. Most of these options can be found only on the main Ogden campus; however, a few tutoring alterntives are available on the Davis campus. Tutoring centers can be found online as well.

The most common subjects in which tutors are requested are mathematics and English, both of which have many options for getting help.

The Writing Center, found in Elizabeth Hall room 210, is a place for students to better their writing assignments. “The Writing Center helps with papers of any subject,” said Gwyn Allred, a tutor at the Writing Center. “We can also help with resume and cover letter workshops, scholarship applications and really anything written in English words for any class, and it is definitely an interactive experience for students.”

8-15 The writing center (Mustafa Alshilati) (13 of 13).JPG
Andrea Mancilla works at the writing center. she talks to the student Stephanie Julian about her asignmnet. ( Mustafa Alshilati/ the signpost)

For math help, both the Solution Center found in the Tracy Hall in room 233, and The Hub, which is in Lampros Hall on the main floor, are great places for students to receive the extra help they may need, regardless of the course level they are taking.

“I’ve always struggled a lot with math,” said WSU student James Anderson. “But The Hub has helped me a lot to understand what I just wasn’t getting during my classes. Back when I first started at Weber, I was really worried that I wouldn’t pass the math classes that I needed to take, but thanks to the awesome tutors, I’m doing really good so far.”

Most of the tutoring centers allow students to either make an appointment or drop in whenever they have time. “Making and showing up for an appointment bumps you to the front of the waiting line and allows you to be helped right away. If you decide to just drop in, we will still help you; you will just have to wait until those who came in ahead of you get help. Usually, it’s not a mad house, but there is normally a steady flow that comes in each day, but we’ll usually have enough tutors available to handle that,” said Allred.

Online tutoring options are also available for most of the learning centers.

For more information, go to www.weber.edu/Tutoring to learn center schedules and additional information.

