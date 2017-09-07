Job Fair ropes in vocational opportunities for students

Weber State’s Career Services office hosted its annual Student Job Fair on Sept. 6, an event which seeks to pair students looking for part-time jobs and internship opportunities with businesses in the community.

Kyle Hole, a senior at Weber State and marketing intern for Career Services, estimated that around 45 companies signed up to attend the Student Job Fair.

“It’s an awesome opportunity for students to find a job gives them some extra cash and are willing to work with your school schedule,” Hole said.

Companies like the Utah Transit Authority provide human resource and marketing internships for students with those respective majors. Odilon Sanchez, the HR Intern for UTA, spoke highly of his experience.

“I’ve learned a lot from this internship, and I feel like they are genuinely invested in my future,” Sanchez said. “They’ve helped me with my resume, and provide me with a good opportunity that I wouldn’t have had otherwise”.

Intermountain Healthcare works closely with the Weber State nursing program to get students experience. Julie Hamilton, the Recruiter for Intermountain Healthcare and Weber State graduate aims to help students with their long-term goals.

“We’re helping students understand what positions they qualify for now so they can get the experience now that will help prepare for a bigger role in the future,” Hamilton said.

For students who missed the Student Job Fair, the STEM Fair is going to be on September 27, 2017, in the Shepherd Union Building.