Connecting civics and jazz

He’s been hailed as the greatest pianist of our generation, triumphing in the jazz scene despite his blindness. On Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., famed Jazz musician Marcus Roberts and his trio, along with Greg Clark, will perform “Civic Jazz” at WSU’s Browning Center.

Scott Sprenger, Dean of the College of the Arts said, “It’s not everyday that you get one of the greatest living jazz pianists on campus…”

And the performance stems beyond jazz. Greg Clark, author of “Civic Jazz: American Music and Kenneth Burke on the Art of Getting Along” will be speaking on his work about civics and jazz as part of the event.

Sprenger notes that the event will focus on, “…the relation between jazz and democratic self-governance…

In our highly charged political times, this event will point…towards social and political harmony via art.”

According to the Ogden Scene, the idea for this event started a few years back when Sprenger was working at the American University in Paris.

Clark was a colleague of Sprenger’s, and after hearing Clark’s ideas about jazz and civics, Sprenger thought that, instead of prescribing another lecture to university students, finding a way to mix the jazz music that Clark would be discussing along with his presentation would be much more interesting.

The idea was born and will now be presented in Ogden.

Melissa Yack Hall, Executive Director of the Center for Engaged Learning (CEL), said that the idea behind this performance was to bring an added depth and understanding to the music being performed.

She explained that when an audience hears music pieces without words, it can be difficult to fully grasp the message behind it.

By integrating Greg Clark’s research and thoughts into the performance, audience members will have the opportunity to experience firsthand what Clark means when he describes how civics and jazz are connected.

The event is presented by the WSU Office of Cultural Affairs with the Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities.

More information can be found at this website: http://www.theogdenscene.com/jazz-music-civics-combine-special-entertainment/, along with a link to purchase tickets.