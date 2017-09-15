Wildcats poach Tigers coach

The Weber State University track & field team acquired Olympic level talent with the addition of assistant coach Robert Weir on Sept. 14. Weir will coach the Wildcat throwers for the track & field teams.

Weir said, “I am excited to come to Weber State and continue to build on the success they have had. Weber State is offering a vision and a level of support that is very appealing. The coaching staff of Paul Pilkington and Corbin Talley show a level of commitment that is very important to me.”

He is joining a staff that has unique experience. Pilkington had been an assistant coach at WSU for a decade before his promotion, and this is Talley’s first year with the Wildcats.

Before becoming a coach, the Birmingham, England native was a three-time Olympic athlete. He competed in the 1984, 1996 and 2000 Olympics for Great Britain, captaining the team in 2000. As an athlete, he specialized in the discus throw, though in 1984 he also competed in the hammer throw event.

While never having medaled at the Olympics, has two first-place finishes and two third-place finishes at the Commonwealth Games and a second-place finish at the 1982 World Students Games.

While attending college in the United States at SMU, he was a three-time NCAA track & field champion and a 10-time All-American.

His second career as a collegiate coach officially began in 2004 as the head men’s coach and the throws coach at Stanford University. He remained with the Cardinals staff until 2008.

Weir then spent one year as the associate head coach the University of Hawai’i before moving on to Clemson University where he has spent the last four years. At Clemson he was the throwing coach, the same title he will hold as a Wildcat.