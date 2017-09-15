Wildcats poach Tigers coach

by Harrison Epstein
9-15 Robert Weir (Source)-20150530024833.JPG
(Weber State Athletics)

The Weber State University track & field team acquired Olympic level talent with the addition of assistant coach Robert Weir on Sept. 14. Weir will coach the Wildcat throwers for the track & field teams.

Weir said, “I am excited to come to Weber State and continue to build on the success they have had. Weber State is offering a vision and a level of support that is very appealing. The coaching staff of Paul Pilkington and Corbin Talley show a level of commitment that is very important to me.”

He is joining a staff that has unique experience. Pilkington had been an assistant coach at WSU for a decade before his promotion, and this is Talley’s first year with the Wildcats.

Before becoming a coach, the Birmingham, England native was a three-time Olympic athlete. He competed in the 1984, 1996 and 2000 Olympics for Great Britain, captaining the team in 2000. As an athlete, he specialized in the discus throw, though in 1984 he also competed in the hammer throw event.

While never having medaled at the Olympics, has two first-place finishes and two third-place finishes at the Commonwealth Games and a second-place finish at the 1982 World Students Games.

While attending college in the United States at SMU, he was a three-time NCAA track & field champion and a 10-time All-American.

His second career as a collegiate coach officially began in 2004 as the head men’s coach and the throws coach at Stanford University. He remained with the Cardinals staff until 2008.

Weir then spent one year as the associate head coach the University of Hawai’i before moving on to Clemson University where he has spent the last four years. At Clemson he was the throwing coach, the same title he will hold as a Wildcat.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Wildcats fall to Aggies, overpower Wolverines

Sports

In their home opener on Sept. 12, the Weber State University volleyball team lost 3–0 to Utah State University. The next night the Wildcats were able to rebound with a […]

by Jake Mcmahon

Weekly Wildcat Sporting Events

Football

With fall semester finally here, students have the opportunity to witness many Wildcat athletes in action. Whether it is Women’s Soccer showing no fear in taking on the Bruins of […]

by Jake Mcmahon

UC Davis threatens Wildcats’ homecoming winning streak

Football

Homecoming is fast approaching at Weber State University, and the Weber State football team returns home on Sept. 23 for the annual homecoming game. The game will kick off at […]

by Joe Traub

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *