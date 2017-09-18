Big Sky Basketball bounds to Boise

The Big Sky Conference is moving their annual basketball tournament to Boise, Idaho.

The announcement was made by the Big Sky Conference live on the conference’s Pluto TV channel. While it was announced by the conference on Sept. 18, the news was first reported on Sept. 12 by Skyline Sports. The person in charge of the move is Big Sky Conference Commissioner, Andrea Williams.

Williams said, “The Conference is excited to take our most recognizable championships to Boise, which lies right at the heart of Big Sky country.”

Despite the move to Boise being announced, the 2018 Big Sky basketball tournaments will be held in Reno once again.

The Big Sky Conference Presidents’ Council voted unanimously to have the men’s and women’s tournaments be played at the CenturyLink Arena in Boise. The arena holds 5,300 people and is currently home to the ECHL’s Idaho Steelheads.

Eric Trapp is the general manager of the CenturyLink Arena and has been since 2005.

Trapp said, “We pride ourselves in bringing new and exciting events to Idaho sports fans whenever possible, and the Big Sky Championship is certainly an event that will bring excitement to downtown Boise.”

The contract with Boise is for three years beginning in 2019 and will take the Conference through the 2021 season. This is only the second neutral-site city for the Big Sky Tournament, after Reno.

Before making the official decision to move to Boise, the Big Sky Conference officials worked with the city of Boise and the Boise Conventions and Visitors Bureau.

The trip to the conference tournament has been shortened for eight of the 11 members who will still be in the conference by 2019. North Dakota is slated to leave the Big Sky after the 2018 season.

For WSU students and Weber State fans in Ogden the drive to the conference tournament was shortened significantly. Driving from Ogden to Reno is over 550 miles, while the drive to Boise is just over 310 miles.