Michelle Obama coming to Utah to speak at tech conference

Michelle Obama will be the keynote speaker at Pluralsight Live, a three-day technology conference hosted at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City, beginning Sept. 19.

The former first lady will speak during a “moderated conversation” on Sept. 21. Tickets for the keynote are around $199. An audience of 1,500 people is expected.

Tickets for the full conference, sponsored by Microsoft and Adobe, were listed at $499 for Utah residents and $899 for guests from out-of-state.

Pluralsight is a Utah company started in 2004 as “a learning resource by developers, for developers.” The online education company’s CEO, Aaron Skonnard, announced in a blog post that Obama would be headlining the user conference, calling her “one of the most important and influential advocates for positive change in our generation.”

During her time as first lady, Obama promoted educational opportunities for women and people of color. She also led efforts to have healthier school lunches and increased arts education in public schools.

While Obama is not well-known for her contributions to the tech industry, she was a speaker at Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June. In her speech, Obama encouraged computer and technology companies to hire more women.

The subjects to be discussed in the closing session have not been announced. Look in next week’s paper for in-depth coverage on this special event.

For more information, visit pluralsight.com.