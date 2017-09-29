’Cats Soar over Thunderbirds in Three-Set Sweep

by Brandon May

The Weber State University Wildcats volleyball team returned home for the first time in a week and dominated in a three-set sweep over their in-state rival, the Southern Utah University Thunderbirds.

9-29 Volleyball (Sara Parker)-7284.JPG
Head coach Jeremiah Larsen, center, speaks to his players between sets. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The ’Cats entered the match struggling this season, dropping three of their last three and starting off Big Sky conference play with an 0–2 record. The two losses were to Portland State and Sacramento State.

However, the Wildcats got off to a quick start in the first set, taking a 17–10 lead. The Thunderbirds fought back with a 9–2 run and tied up the set 19-19 apiece.

The ’Cats answered back, ending the first set on a kill from sophomore outside hitter Megan Gneiting, taking the first set by a final score of 25–22.

“We did not start the match the way we wanted,” head coach Jeremiah Larsen said. “We started out pretty slow and I thought our focus was weak, but I love how we responded.”

Weber State built on the momentum gained in the first set and jumped out to a 13–5 lead in the second set. WSU showed no signs of letting up and cruised to a 25–14 win.

9-29 Volleyball (Sara Parker)-7239.JPG
'Cats scramble to block a spike. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

The Thunderbirds came out fighting in the third set, quickly taking a 6–4 lead before the ’Cats answered back with a 9–1 run.

Senior outside hitter Amanda Varley came up big with a match-winning kill, sending Southern Utah home early with a 25–14 third set, completing the three-set sweep.

“Aubrey Saunders was insane, she’s been playing well the past 3 weeks,” said Larsen. “And Amanda Varley was at times unstoppable on the offensive side.”

Varley led the Wildcats’ in kills and was the only player from either team with double digit kills at 11.

Saunders, the sophomore middle blocker, had another impressive outing with eight kills off of 12 attacks.

9-29 Volleyball (Sara Parker)-7360.JPG
Setter Ashlyn Power sets up a spike. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)

“We played well today,” said Saunders. “That’s not as great as we can play, but we still came out and swept them so it gets us excited for the rest of conference.”

Saunders, and her follow sophomore middle blocker Hannah Hill-DeYoung, dominated defensively and recorded six blocks apiece.

Varley led WSU defensively with her fourth double-double of the season after recording 10 digs.

“We are going to compete with teams that people don’t expect us too,” Saunders said. “It gets me excited because I know from where we are at right now that we can go beat and compete with everyone in our conference.”

9-29 Volleyball (Sara Parker)-7344.JPG
Wildcats errupt into celebration after having won a set. (Joshua Wineholt / The Signpost)
Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

In response to our previous issue

Mobile

The Signpost ran a column under the headline “National Felons League: The best team of criminals since ‘The Longest Yard’” on Sept. 28, intended to assemble a hypothetical all-star team […]

by Cole Eckhardt

The day I leapt for the stars and reached the bottom of the net: A tryout story

Basketball

My 65 minutes as a Division 1 athlete

by Harrison Epstein

Prospective players try their hands at walk-on tryouts

Basketball

The evening of Sept. 22 saw a brand-new event on the campus of Weber State University. For the first time ever, walk-on tryouts were held for the Weber State University […]

by Joe Traub

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *