Step up to STEM

Over 300 students visited the Shepherd Union ballrooms between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to attend the STEM Fair on Sept. 27.

Forty-seven groups were on site to meet prospective students interested in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math.

Weber State University Career Services hosted the event, which, in previous years, was a collaborative effort with the College of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology.

Automotive safety equipment manufacturer Autoliv has taken advantage of the STEM Fair at WSU for several years. The Fortune 500 Company has 68 locations across 27 countries, with one plant in Ogden.

“We get a lot of our workers from Weber,” said Shirlene Leavitt, of Autoliv’s human resources department, as she introduced Austin Wood, a recent hire helping to recruit new talent.

Wood graduated from WSU’s College of Engineering in spring 2016 with a degree in manufacturing engineering technology with an emphasis in welding. Wood now helps oversee welding production on airbag equipment at the Ogden facility.

Wood said he got connected to the job with Autoliv after attending the STEM Fair prior to his graduation. Wood boosted his alma mater, attributing to it much of his success and experience.

“I liked Weber because of its applicable material and knowledge,” Wood said.

Although STEM was the focus of the career fair, students from all colleges were encouraged to attend.

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Benjamin T. Winn was one of the recruiters at the fair, seeking educated, “officer-quality” candidates for their branch of the military.

“The Army is moving away from the — pardon the term — ‘stupid-soldier,’” Winn said.

He added that the military is looking for people to think outside the box. While they want soldiers who obey orders, Winn emphasized that the Army is in search of higher quality soldiers who will push back against orders and operations that are “illegal, immoral and unethical.”

Tyler Payne, a WSU student planning to graduate in December with a double major in microbiology and biochemistry, took some time to visit with The National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), a branch of the U.S. Uniformed Service.

Payne was drawn to NOAA because of the exploratory nature of the work the administration does. He plans on pursuing a career in the environmental field.

Payne said he feels prepared to transition to a career after graduation, and he owes a great deal of that mindset to the well-rounded education he received at WSU.

“The advantage of getting a degree at WSU is it’s so diverse,” Payne said.

Career Services Technology and Events Specialist Katie Swainston was happy with the turnout and results from the event. “I think we’ve had a good representation from all the colleges,” she said.