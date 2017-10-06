Pride week previews 10/9–10/15





October 9, 2017: From 9 a.m.–2:00 p.m., there will be a table set up in the Shepherd Union Atrium. Information about LGBTQ+ identities and various resources and services available in our community will be available for any who have questions.

A Coming Out discussion panel will be held in the Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater from 2:30–4:00 p.m. All are welcome to come and listen as others share their stories and experiences of coming out as LGBTQ+.

October 10, 2017: From 9 a.m.–2:00 p.m. there will be a table set up in the Shepherd Union Atrium. Information about LGBTQ+ identities, along with various resources and services available in our community, will be available for any who have questions.

From 2:30–4:00 p.m., the Shepherd Union Wildcat Theater will be screening “Forbidden: Undocumented and Queer in Rural America,” a documentary highlighting the experience of a young man in North Carolina who finds a way to balance his queer identity and his citizenship status through outreach and social activism.

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend.

October 11, 2017: From noon–1:00 p.m., the Pride Week Rally will be held at the Bell Tower Plaza (or in case of inclement weather, Shepherd Union Atrium).

All are invited to come show their support and solidarity for the LGBTQ+ community. There will be several local LGBTQ+ people and allies speak about the history of LGBTQ+ support in our campus community and the steps being taken moving forward.

The Wildcat Theater will hold a presentation by the Women’s Center on consent in the LGBTQ+ community from 2–4:00 p.m..

The presentation will be a discussion of dating and relationships, which is often limited in society for the LGBTQ+ community.

October 12, 2017: The LGBT Resource Center will be providing an LGBTQ+ 101 training in the LGBT Resource Center, SC 154 from 2–3:30 p.m..

All are welcome to learn about the differences between biological sex, gender and sexual orientation as well as the use and meaning of terminology. Participants will also discuss how to be an ally and advocate for LGBTQ+ people in the communities.

October 13, 2017: Pride Week will be finishing with a celebration drag show. There will be the LGBTQ+ Pride Drag Show from 6:30–8:30 p.m., in the Davis Campus D2 Ballrooms.

Admittance is free and all are welcome to attend. All performer tips and donations raised will go to benefit the IRCONU Children’s Love & Laughter Fund for Youth Futures.