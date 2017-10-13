Previews Oct. 16–22





RMPRA Barrel Jackpot



Some of the toughest barrel racing competitors around are coming to compete in Ogden. The Golden Spike Event Center will host the rodeo barrel racing competition from 4:30–6:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Come and see the best barrel riders in the business in several different formats compete. For more information, contact Debbie Conley at: 801-726-5515.





“Dying in Vein, the Opiate Generation”

The Utah Film Center presents, “Dying in Vein, the Opiate Generation.” This documentary film will be shown in Peery’s Egyptian Theater on Oct. 18 from 7–9 p.m.

The documentary explores the daily lives of those who are suffering with opiate addictions and its aftereffects, exposing the flaws in the system that allow so many victims to become addicted each year.

Admission is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 801-689-8700 or go to www.egyptiantheaterogden.com/events.

Infinite Possibilities Higher Consciousness Fall Faire Expo

From Oct. 20–22, the Golden Spike Event Center is holding the Infinite Possibilities Higher Consciousness Fall Faire Expo. All are invited for three interactive days of indoor fun fall faire and flair.

Activities include readings, healings, dancing, interactive drum circles, yoga, live artists and a magical marketplace.

All participants are highly encouraged to come dressed in your most creative festival attire. The expo will be held at the Golden Spike Event Center in the Exhibit Hall.

Events on Oct. 20 are from 2–11p.m., events on Oct. 21 go from 10 a.m.– 11p.m. and events on Oct. 22 are from 11 a.m.–7p.m..

It’s $5 admission for all three days. Kids 12 and under are free. For more information, contact Anna Sierra at 801-698-0402





Night at the Museum Paranormal Tours

Spook seekers are invited to the Union Station in Ogden for some spooky Night at the Museum Paranormal Tours. Tours will be held on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21 from 7–11:30 p.m.

Professional guides lead the paranormal tours. All who come will hear the haunting history, visit the underground vaults and participate in an investigation.

Age 14 and up only. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, go to www.theunionstation.org/night-at-the-museum/