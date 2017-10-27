Previews Oct. 30–Nov. 5





Trick-or-Treat at Layton Hills Mall

Halloween is right around the corner, and all throughout October, pumpkin carving and haunted mazes have been leading up to the main event: trick-or-treating.



The Layton Hills Mall is opening its doors on Oct. 31 from 5–7 p.m. to children ages 12 and under for trick-or-treating. Retailers will open their doors to pass out candy while supplies last.

The event aims to provide a safe environment for families hoping to celebrate the Halloween tradition.

Adults are welcome to attend as supervisors and are asked not to wear masks.

Where Dreams Go to Die: An Evening with Gary Robbins, Ethan Newberry and Special Guests

“Where Dreams Go To Die”—a documentary that follows a runner’s attempts to complete the Barkley Marathon—is showing at Peery’s Egyptian Theater on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.



In 2016 and 2017, Gary Robins participated in the Barkely marathon: a grueling 100 mile race at the Frozen Head State Park in Tennessee. Creator of “The Ginger Runner” blog, Ethan Newberry, filmed the two year process, and the film promises to inspire.

The event will include the movie screening, a Q&A opportunity with Gary and Ethan, and prizes.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased through Smith Tix or at the theater box office.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Frozen Head State Park.

Weber State University Chamber Orchestra Concert

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is especially significant to music in Ogden, and, to honor the venue, WSU’s Chamber Orchestra will hold a concert on Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the church.



According to WSU’s College of Arts and Humanities, St. Joseph’s is a “beloved musical venue.” The Chamber Orchestra, “will feature a selection of pieces particularly meaningful for this dynamic venue.”

Tickets are $7 for regular admission, $6 for students, seniors and military.

Familiarte / Snow Days

On Nov. 4, WSU will hold its first “familiarte” event. On the first Saturday in November, December, February and March, Ogden families are welcome to meet on the first floor of the Kimball Visual Arts Building to create art.

The event is bilingual and is designed as a community program, appropriate for children of all ages. This month’s theme is “snow days.”

Participants will tour the Shaw Gallery and then get crafty. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and end at noon. No cost for admission.