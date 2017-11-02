My Weber Media: pay for school and gain experience

My Weber Media is Weber State University’s student-run media organization that educates, entertains and informs through diverse media sources. The group aims to provide high-quality content to the WSU community and the larger Ogden area.





The organizations within My Weber Media are all student-run within the Department of Communication. The organization provides members with experiences they can take beyond the university level. As further incentive, they also offer some tuition waivers.

Communications professor and supervisor of WSU’s radio station KWCR Robin Haislett said, “We (in My Weber Media) are able to offer tuition waivers depending on how much is allotted to the college each year.”

Haislett explained that the highest waiver offered by KWCR covers about half the cost of tuition for a full school year. Other positions award from $500–$1000 for two semesters.

Professor Haislett expressed some of the advantages of being a part of KWCR include, but are not limited to, earning experience in your chosen field of communication, connecting with music promoters in the area, a great amount of community involvement, showcasing your taste in music, promotional experience for event planning and having fun while earning a line on your resumé.

Another organization within the Communications Department is Studio 76, a fully operational video production studio. This organization has been very successful in educating and readying students to enter the world of Television and national media.





Professor Drew Tyler, adviser of Studio 76, said, “Many of our past team members have interned with the Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, and Conan O’Brian. We currently have students who are working for the Jazz and the Grizzlies, shooting basketball and hockey games.

“All because they learned skills and worked well with others while they were on the team with Studio 76,” Tyler said. “In this industry, you get jobs by showing what you can do.”

Along with KWCR and Studio 76, The Signpost, is part of My Weber Media. The Signpost publishes twice a week to keep up with current events, sports and hot topics.

Like any of the other organizations in My Weber Media, tuition waivers are available for students who join The Signpost. Applicants with declared majors other than journalism or communication are welcome to apply to The Signpost.

Other organizations included within My Weber Media can help students gain real-world experience and skills.

For more information, go to mywebermedia.com. Those interested in joining one of these organizations, applications can be found online.