Unconventional creations manifest unique local talent

Eclectic pieces that capture the contemporary, abstract, realistic notion that delineates art are on display at the Eccles Community Art Center as part of an invitational featuring Utah artists.

“We generally focus on collective pieces from a single artist, but this exhibit encompasses several local artists, showcasing varying techniques,” Patrick Poce, ECAC’s director, said.

Poce described the importance of highlighting diversity through art. He said we often focus on one specific perception of what we believe art to be.

Self-taught artist Joe Burgess picked up a brush two years ago to pursue creating more professional art, after enjoying dabbling in the process. Burgess explained his piece, titled “God Gear,” features three large heads looming in the sky, opening up to depict the gears that make us question who God really is.

“The biggest compliment I can receive is when someone stands before my work while tilting their head, cocking an eyebrow and really contemplating what it means,” Burgess said.

He explained art is more than the product itself. It is the passion, the heart and the time that is invested. An attachment is developed to the work, creating an inability to place a price tag. It is important to find a match with the right owner, where you can imagine all your hard work being displayed over their fireplace, he said.

“I am not ready to part with some of my work. It is those pieces that I place an astronomical tag on because it allows me to hang on to them,” Burgess said.

Another Burgess piece, “Tunnel Vision,” compels one to think the “light at the end of the tunnel is not an illusion — the tunnel is,” a quote for which Burgess can’t take credit but said inspired his three complimentary paintings that make a set.

Hanging beside his unorthodox creations is an acrylic painting of a large monarch butterfly balancing among the brightly colored leaves of a tree, complete with blossoms amidst a blue sky. “Monarch Muse” approaches an entirely different audience from his other displays.

“Conventional methods yield average results,” Burgess said.

The adaptable pieces featuring a broad range of techniques are exactly what Poce had in mind when he brought this exhibit to the ECAC. Not only do the featured artists possess sundry techniques themselves, but they are also distinctly unique from one another.

Across the room, three large bears going for a ride in an old-fashioned Ford can be seen in Keith Dabb’s painting titled “Joy Ride.” The former high school art teacher enjoys painting and carving bears. He even has his own line of Christmas cards that depict playful bears in unpredictable situations.

“Bears have interesting lips and they have interesting eyes,” Dabb said. “I try to catch the little bit of personality in ’em.”

One would think they were looking at work from another artist when glancing upon “Quiet Sunset,” but they would be mistaken. Dabb is known for his light and shadow technique as he captures dynamic skies and symmetry in small Tuscan villages with tall cypress trees. He likes to think it brings a sense of peace.

The Carriage House Gallery displays the work of Ogden artist Karen Thurber who began creating art at a young age but then took on a demanding career that didn’t allow much time for her passion. She now dedicates her life to progressing in art.

Thurber gravitates toward painting flowers, plants and birds captured in photographs taken during her extensive travel throughout the world.

Sculpture, jewelry, stained glass and an assortment of other styles have been gathered for viewers enjoyment.

Artists include painters Joe Burgess, Keith Dabb, Michelle Emery, Aaron Fritz, Doug Fullerton, Jerry Hancock, Patti Hansen, Cara Koolmees, Shanna Kunz, Helen M. Lauritzen, Kathy Barnett Ostberg, Ian Ramsay, Darla Roberts, Jake Songer; sculptor Mike Gardner; wood artist Curtis Fuller; teapot artist Victoria Acoba; and jewelry/stained glass artist Jennifer Ronayne.

The exhibit is on display from Nov. 3–22.