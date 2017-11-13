Wildcats to battle Fighting Hawks in first round of Big Sky Conference

by Joe Traub
IMG_0163.JPG
Brie Gathright of Sacramento State goes airborne to keep a play alive.

The Weber State University women’s volleyball cashed in on years of hard work on the final day of the season as they clinched a postseason berth for the first time in nearly a decade.

Despite falling 3–1 in the regular season finale to Big Sky regular-season champion Sacramento State on Nov. 11, the Wildcats made it in by virtue of Idaho defeating Montana State. The loss by the Bobcats guaranteed WSU at least the seventh place spot, earning the team a berth in the conference tournament.

WSU coach Jeremiah Larsen said his team was focused on playing their match, opposed to focusing on the Big Sky results.

“We knew we had a strong chance. At the end of the day, they knew they just wanted to go out and compete well. They knew they deserved to be in,” Larsen said.

Weber State will head to Sacramento, the host city of the tournament, and take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks in the first round on Nov. 16 at noon, MDT. WSU had last reached the playoffs in 2008.

In spite of the loss to the Hornets, Larsen expects his squad to be ready to go.

Larsen said, “We’re trying to get better and be more consistent in all aspects of the game, regardless of who is on the other side of the net.”

In addition to the in-match entertainment, it was also senior night at the Swenson Gym. Seniors Jesse Hover, Thamires Cavalcanti, and Amanda Varley were all honored before their final home games.

IMG_0156.JPG
Three WSU seniors pose with family, coach Larsen, and Waldo before their final home game.

Varley played in all 28 matches for the ‘Cats in 2017, and she said it was bittersweet to say goodbye to the Swenson Gym.

Varley said, “This crowd is awesome. This court is awesome. I was sad but super happy to be here for my last game.”

WSU finished 7–9 in conference play, their best record since going 9–7 in the aforementioned playoff year of 2008.

Varley said, “I had never (been part of a playoff team) in my four years here, so I am very pumped.”

Junior outside hitter Andrea Hale had a standout campaign for the Wildcats and led the team with 15 kills in the finale. She is looking forward to the challenge of a single-elimination tournament.

IMG_0169.JPG

“We just have to stay focused and play well. I can’t wait. I love California, and it’s going to be a blast,” Hale said.

Sacramento State ended up with a 15–1 Big Sky record, coasting to the top seed in the tournament.

The Big Sky tournament will conclude on Nov. 18, with the winner of the championship match advancing to the NCAA tournament.

Larsen said he is going to miss playing in front of the home crowd in Ogden.

“I hope we are giving them more and more to cheer about every single time we wander in this gym, and they will remember how hard these kids are working,” Larsen said.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Trash talk: Weber State’s future in composting

Mobile

Composting is a word not often heard around Weber State University. One group of students is trying to change that. Dr. Alice Mulder’s geography class is working on a semester-long […]

by Kierstynn King

Orchesis dances up close and personal

Arts & Entertainment

Taking a different approach from their usual performances, this year’s Orchesis Dance Theatre performance will allow audience members to experience the performers closer than ever. Weber State University’s Department of […]

by Morgan Stonehocker

Wildcats outlast Utah State in opening-night rout

Basketball

The Weber State University men’s basketball team outlasted their in-state rival Aggies of Utah State University on opening night, beating them 65–59 to kick off the 2017-18 season. After grabbing […]

by Jake Mcmahon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *