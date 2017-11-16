Do you know your news? Nov. 16

1. One week after the Nov. 5 Texas shooting, members of the First Baptist Church held a church service with nearly how many people attending?

a. A few dozen

b. A little over one hundred

c. Hundreds

2. Which fraternity revoked Florida State University’s charter after the death of pledge Andrew Coffey?

a. Tau Kappa Epsilon

b. Lambda Chi Alpha

c. Pi Kappa Phi

3. Who became the first woman in 35 years to win the National Hot Rod Association Top-Fuel Drag Racing Season Title on Nov. 12?

a. Brittany Force

b. Leah Pritchett

c. Erica Enders

4. Which professional athlete’s younger sibling is suspected of shoplifting in China?

a. Stephen Curry

b. Lonzo Ball

c. Serena Williams

5. Which major city did President Donald Trump visit during his trip to Asia to improve foreign relations?

a. Tokyo, Japan

b. Beijing, China

c. Manila, Philippines

6. Which state is the most popular destination for first-time international students enrolling into colleges?

a. California

b. Texas

c. New York

1. C. Hundreds of people attended a gathering on Nov. 12 to remember those who died from the Texas shooting a week earlier. The gathering expected only a few dozen people at first, so organizers changed the location of the service to a baseball park after they realized how many planned on attending, according to the Chicago Tribune.

2. C. After 20-year-old Florida State University student Andrew Coffey died, Pi Kappa Phi revoked FSU’s Beta Eta chapter on Nov. 10 and ended all chapter activities and operations in the university. According to the Sun Sentinel, spokesman for the national organization Todd Shelton claims the chapter violated policies on “social event management” a day before Coffey’s death on Nov. 3.

Chief Executive Officer for Pi Kappa Phi Mark E. Timmes said revoking the chapter was an appropriate response. “Pi Kappa Phi holds our chapters and individual members accountable for the choices they make through our conduct process,” he said.

3. A. Brittany Force became the first woman in 35 years to win the National Hot Rod Association Top-Fuel Season. According to The Los Angeles Times, Force won the race going 330.07 mph in the final, beating the SealMaster Top-Fuel dragster Richie Crampton and winning $500,000.

Force’s father, 16-time Funny Car drag-racing champion John Force, was proud enough to say he is “fine being the second best racer in the family” on Nov. 12. “She’s really kind of a rookie at this,” Force said. “But to jump up here and get the win — I couldn’t be more proud.”

4. B. LiAngelo Ball, younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, and two other University of California, Los Angeles men’s basketball players were arrested on Nov. 7 in China following an alleged shoplifting spree. Chinese officials questioned the trio and they were released from jail the following day, despite remaining confined to their hotel in Hangzhou until the legal process is over.

According to ESPN, the players could be in China for one to two more weeks. If the allegations are proven true, they could spend a maximum of ten years in a Chinese prison.

5. C. Trump traveled to Manila, Philippines, on Nov. 13 to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations to improve relations with foreign nations, especially the Philippines. However, The Los Angeles Times reported Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has been accused of letting drug dealers go without charges for their crimes of leaving thousands of people dead. This sparked reporters to ask President Trump about human rights, which led to Trump focusing only on the hospitality he received when arriving at Manila.

During the summit, Trump commented on the great relations he has with Duterte and the Philippines. He plans to attend the East Asia Summit when the current summit in Manila is over and then return to Washington, D.C.

6. A. After becoming the state that housed the most first-time international students for the 2016–17 year, California is once again the most popular destination for these students. However, the enrollment for international students in U.S. institutions declined after the recent growth from the previous year, according to The Los Angeles Times. In the 12 years California recorded the information on international students’ attendance, this is the first time they have not seen a growth rate higher than the previous year.