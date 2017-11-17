Previews Nov. 20–26





Open studio art with Jennifer Sorensen

Aspiring artists, crafty teenagers, beginning painters and professionals are welcome to attend an open studio night with art instructor Jennifer Sorensen at the Eccles Community Art Center.



Students are expected to provide their own materials, and classes will be taught according to individual student’s desires to work with specific media.

Open studio art classes occur periodically at the ECAC, and now, these classes will be held on Thursdays until Dec. 21 (excluding Nov. 23) from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost is $15 a class or $45 for a four-week punch pass.

Contact a member of the ECAC Staff at 801-392-6935 to purchase tickets for the class.

OSBA presents Ballet West’s Nutcracker

The traditional Christmas ballet is coming to Ogden for an early start to the holiday season.



E.T.A. Hoffman’s story of “The Nutcracker,” paired to Tchaikovsky’s classical music, was first performed in Moscow in 1891. The two-act ballet has become an international Christmas classic, with songs from the show reverberating in department stores and Christmas parties throughout the holiday season.

Showings will be held at WSU’s Val A. Browning Center on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m..

Tickets range from $15 to $45. Call 801-399-9214 or visit www.symphonyballet.org to order your tickets.

Cinnabar Aprés Music

Snowbasin’s Cinnabar free music program starts up again on Nov. 24 and 25 from 3:30–6:00 p.m..

Salt Lake City indie blues rock group Penrose will perform on Nov. 24. Lead singer Madison Penrose was a Top 30 Finalist on American Idol in 2014. The group of four came together in 2015 to create music that has been compared to Paramore, ZZ Ward and Pink.

On Nov. 25, Cinnabar will host Pixie & the Partygrass Boys for — you guessed it —party bluegrass music. The group of native Utah musicians united over a love for bluegrass and Wasatch skiing.

Christmas Village

Every Saturday following Thanksgiving, downtown Ogden “lights up” with the Christmas Village. Along with colorful light displays, cottages will be set up providing visitors with hot chocolate, holiday treats and festive decorations.



Visit Ogden’s website noted that each cottage in the Christmas Village has a specific theme modeled after Santa’s North Pole Village.

Live entertainment will occur Mon.–Sat. from 6–8 p.m.

The village will be set up until Jan. 4, 2018, and the lights will be lit from 5 p.m.–12 a.m.