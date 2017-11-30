’Cats tie 3-point record in rout over Yellowjackets

The Weber State University’s men’s basketball team tied the school record with 19 3-pointers in the team’s 105–52 win over the Black Hills State Yellowjackets at the Dee Events Center on Nov. 25.

With the victory over the Yellowjackets, the Wildcats’ record was raised to 4–2 on the season. Weber State entered the game after dropping two of their last three in the Island of Bahamas Showcase to Iona and Bradley.

The Wildcats jumped out with an 8–0 run, shooting 65 percent from the field and making 19 of 29 3-pointers.

“The guys came out ready and excited to play,” head coach Randy Rahe said. “Overall, it was a very valuable game for us because we were able to get a lot of guys minutes.”

Every player off the bench tallied double digits in minutes. Weber State was led by junior forward Brekkott Chapman, who scored a career high 29 points. He also led the team with 3-pointers, shooting 7 of 8 from downtown, while adding three steals and five rebounds.

“It felt great,” Chapman said. “I just got to give credit to my teammates because they found me when I was open, and all I did was just stand there and shoot.”

Freshman guard Jerrick Harding was on fire from beyond the arc, making all five of his attempts, totaling 24 points and four assists.

“I felt really confident tonight,” Harding said. “I was able to get open, and my teammates were able to find me.”

Junior forward Dusty Baker had nine points, shooting 3 of 4 from 3-point range, while junior center Zach Braxton added 10 points of his own with five rebounds.

’Cats sophomore center Jordan Dallas made his season debut, tallying 15 minutes and scoring eight points after a knee injury sidelined him for the first couple weeks of the season.

“He surprised me, and getting him into game situations is going to be the best thing for him,” Rahe said. “He still doesn’t have all the pop in his legs, which will come in the coming weeks, but he looked pretty comfortable.”

Weber State will play their next three games on the road against quality opponents starting with Fresno State on Nov. 30.

“It’s just more tough games, which is how we schedule,” Rahe said. “We are excited about the challenge starting with Fresno. It’s going to be really hard but a great opportunity against a great program.”

The Wildcats will then play two road games against in-state rivals Utah Valley on Dec. 6 and BYU Dec. 9 at Vivint SmartHome Arena in the Beehive Classic.

“We are going to play some really good teams,” Chapman said. “We need to compete day in and day out, working as hard as we can.”