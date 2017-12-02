Network technology management team overheats competition

Weber State University’s Network Technology Management Cyber Team traveled to Idaho State University in Pocatello on Nov. 11 for a Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition where they took third place.

Eight students were selected from WSU based on their major in network management technology.

The competition was organized and run by students. It is solely focused on network technology. During the competition students were given a real life scenario where they had to protect a business company’s information from being accessed by hackers.

“The students used a lot of the time to study and prepare for the competition. The course work for the degree isn’t enough to prepare for a competition like this,” said Andrew Drake, Network Technology Management lead at WSU.

Due to their success, the Network Technology Management Cyber Team have plans to soon become a club on campus.

“Our goal once we become a club is to teach students how to increase their information security as well as technical skill sets, since there is a lot of information out there about this subject,” said Drake.