WSU wins H2Oath competition

Weber State University came away with a $5,000 prize for winning the H2Oath Water War, a competition with surrounding universities to see who could get the most pledges to be water-wise from faculty, students and the community.

WSU got off to a strong start and stayed on top throughout the competition, only for a moment getting behind rival Utah State University. In the end though, Weber State came out with the win, beating Utah state by 32 pledges and leaving the other universities behind.

Drew Hodge, one of the event’s organizers, used a winning strategy which included tabling, social media and word-of-mouth

“We also sent the word out though the EIC, and student clubs, as well as faculty Departments,” Hodge said. “We did not stop pushing until the end.”

Students and community members can still pledge online at water.utah.gov/H2Oath, which will active year-around. Commitment includes watering no more than what the division’s watering guide recommends reducing shower time by at least 1 minute per shower and waiting until a full load to run the dishwasher or washing machine.

Hodge believes water conservation is important in Utah due to the projected doubling of the state population by 2050 and a decreasing water supply.

“Utah is going to need to use water more wisely, and has been experiencing drought conditions for the past several years,” Hodge said. “Meeting future needs will require additional conservation.”

Bonnie Christiansen, WSU academic sustainability coordinator, also stresses the importance of conserving water.

“As our population grows and we expect to see less snow pack as the climate warms, it is best to be mindful about how we use our limited supplies,” she said. “Conserving water allows all water users to access to what they need while preserving water for our natural environments.”

A state representative and President Wight are expected to speak on Nov. 30 at 10 am where the $5,000 check will be presented. The money from the competition will be used toward any department closest related to water conservation.