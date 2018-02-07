Do you know your news?

1. What government agency needs to hire over 16,000 new employees to support an executive order signed by President Trump?

a. Central Intelligence Agency

b. United States Border Patrol

c. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

2. President Trump recently declassified a memo discussing which current political topic?

a. Immigration

b. Tax reform

c. Russia’s involvement in the 2016 election

3. Which city in California recently voted to reject proposals allowing recreational and medicinal marijuana shops to open within the city limits?

a. Compton

b. San Diego

c. Burbank

4. Which politician was ridiculed on social media after bragging about a secretary’s small raise resulting from the recent tax bill?

a. Nancy Pelosi

b. Paul Ryan

c. Ted Cruz

5. Which city in southern California is experiencing record high temperatures?

a. Los Angeles

b. Anaheim

c. San Diego

6. Which type of fish sunk a fishing boat in Florida on Feb. 3?

a. Catfish

b. Marlin

c. Cod

1. c. According to the San Diego Union Tribune, Immigration and Customs Enforcement needs to hire over 16,000 new employees in order to comply with President Trump’s executive order intended crack down on unauthorized immigrants.

The executive order was signed over a year ago, but ICE has yet to hire any additional agents or support personnel. ICE has plans to hire 10,000 new agents but is looking to the private sector for the additional 6,597 support personnel it will need. Currently ICE only has a workforce of 20,000 personnel.

2. c. President Trump claims he is vindicated by the release of a memo linked to Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, according to the Los Angeles Times. However, the contents of the memo are disputed by legal experts.

The memo focuses on the FBI’s surveillance of Trump campaign associate Carter Page. Page left his position as foreign policy adviser after investigations into his Russian contacts.

3. a. According to the Los Angeles Times, Compton voters overwhelmingly voted to keep marijuana shops from opening in the city. Many cities in California with large African American populations are worried about the message legalized marijuana sends to communities. For decades, black American cities have been seen as the face of the illegal pot market, and many want to change that.

“I don’t believe bringing marijuana into the community would’ve been good for the community,” said local councilwoman Emma Sharif.

4. b. House Speaker Paul Ryan used social media to brag about a secretary in Pennsylvania earning $1.50 more a week as a result of the recent tax reform, according to the New York Daily News. Ryan has been criticized for bragging about such a small amoun, when the richest one percent are going to earn approximately $51,000 more a year. Ryan has since deleted the tweet.

Julia Ketchum, the secretary earning that extra $1.50, said the $78 of extra earnings per year will more than cover her membership to Costco.

5. a. Los Angeles is expecting temperature to reach the low 80s this week, according to the Los Angeles Times. During this time of year, the average expected temperature is 68 degrees.

Along with record high temperatures, Los Angeles has hardly seen any rain this year. Since Oct. 1, the city has only recorded 1.89 inches of rain. At this time last year, the city recorded 14.33 inches of rain by Feb. 2. These conditions have led to elevated fire weather concerns and fears of drought.

6. b. A marlin sunk a fisherman’s boat after yanking on a hook until the boat started taking on water, according to the Sun Sentinel. The five-man fishing crew was rescued by a passing catamaran, which spotted the men in the water. The catamaran crew tossed the fishermen life jackets as they were clinging to the 31-foot, rapidly sinking boat.

The men were estimated to have been in the water for more than 30 minutes, but no injuries were reported.