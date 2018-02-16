Braxton snags conference honors after feasting on Bears, Fighting Hawks

Weber State University junior forward Zach Braxton was named the Big Sky Conference Ready Nutrition Player of the Week for Feb. 12, after WSU went 2–0 on their last homestand.

Over the weekend, Braxton averaged a double-double with 23.5 points and 10 rebounds per game over Big Sky foes North Dakota and Northern Colorado.

Braxton shot 61 percent, 19–31, from the floor, keeping the Wildcats in second place at 10–2 in the Big Sky, just behind the University of Montana Grizzlies.

After a tough loss at North Dakota earlier in the season, Braxton helped Weber State to a 84–76 win in their second meeting. Braxton led the team and also tied his career-high with 22 points and seven rebounds.

In the come-from-behind overtime win over the University of Northern Colorado Bears, Braxton added a double-double.

After tying his career-high in the win over the Fighting Hawks, Braxton set a career-high in points with 25 which led the team, and he also matched his career-high with 13 rebounds, helping lead the ’Cats and maintain their seven-game win streak.

Over the weekend, Braxton also averaged two blocks, including three against the Bears, and one steal per game.

Fourteen weeks into the season, Braxton continues to lead the Big Sky Conference in shooting percentage at 58.3 percent.

After three seasons with the Wildcats, this is Braxton’s first Big Sky Player of the Week award and also the first for the Wildcat men’s team this season.

Weber State will take on Portland State and Sacramento State on the road on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, respectively. The ’Cats have won seven straight games in the Big Sky and sit comfortably in second place with three weeks and six games remaining in the season.