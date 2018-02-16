Don’t get hooked by phishing scam

by Adam Livingston

Phishing is a way people or organizations attempt to gain access to a person’s personal information by sending emails seemingly sent from reputable organizations. Although phishing attempts are fairly common, the number of them occurring on Weber State’s campus has drastically declined in the last four years.

An attempt occurred throughout the WSU student and faculty accounts on Jan. 12. Additionally, this particular attempt came from an address that looked nearly identical to an actual Weber State address.

scam.jpg

The Information Security Office promptly sent out a campus-wide email with detailed instructions on how to detect, report and handle a phishing situation.

“Phishing scams are more common than you might think, but we take each one very seriously,” Andrea Grover, Information Security Manager, said. “When we are alerted of a phishing attempt, we typically are able to resolve the issue within an hour. So it is incredibly helpful when students or faculty report the scam to us.”

image.png
The phishing attempt would have looked like an average university email. Photo credit: Information Security Office

Phishing scams are ways to compromise an individual’s account, install malware or spam onto a computer and can lead to significant damage.

There are certain ways to spot a phishing email. Recognizing click and follow, pressure-sell and urgency messages are all ways to identify an email scam.

These emails, commonly referred to as “clickbait,” will instruct the receiver to download unknown files and follow unfamiliar links. These steps should not be followed.

“The best thing to do when you recognize a phishing attempt is to report it,” Ty Naylor, IT Marketing and Training Manager, said. “Even if you aren’t completely sure it is a scam, report it anyway. We can take it from there, but we need to know first.”

More information about recognizing and handling phishing emails is available on the Information Security Office website at https://weber.edu/iso/threat_phishing.html.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Previews Feb. 20

Arts & Entertainment

Deadline for WSUSA Candidacy Submission The deadline for submitting a candidacy declaration in the 2018-2019 Weber State Student Association is Feb. 23 by 5 p.m. Available positions are in the […]

by Chris Nichols

The Signpost guide to the Olympics

Mobile

Athletes fly around the track, whizzing by in their respective countries’ uniforms, fighting for a gold medal and national pride in Olympic speedskating. Long track speedskating was introduced as an […]

by Ian Syme

Making the ‘Uncomfortable Truth’ known

Campus Community

In honor of Black History Month, Weber State hosted a film screening and panel discussion on the history of slavery and the problem of racism that continues to exist today […]

by Alyson Johnson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *