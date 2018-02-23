Previews Week of Feb. 26

by Kara Mitchell

Icebreaker Rodeo

Rodeo pixaby.jpg

The 7th Annual Invitational Icebreaker Rodeo is being held on March 1, 2 and 3 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden.

High school and junior high students from all over the country come to compete for $35,000 in cash and prizes. Students will compete in bull riding, barrel racing, goat tying and bareback riding. Each winner will be awarded a custom saddle after the events.

Tickets are sold at the door, and each competition will be held in indoor arenas at the event center.

Storytelling Fest

3-1 WSU Storytelling (Dalton Flandro) (8 of 12).jpg
Weber State University Storytelling Festival Mar. 1. (Dalton Flandro / The Signpost)

In this three-day event, Weber State University will hold its 22nd annual Storytelling Festival from Feb. 26 to 28. International and national storytellers, such as Charlotte Blake Alston, Carolina Quiroga-Stultz and various Utah-based and youth storytellers, will be performing their pieces.

Workshops, discussions and art exhibits will be available, focusing on the theme of civility, to help future and current storytellers gain knowledge and further understanding about the art.

Workshops will take place in the Weber State Wildcat Theater, and storytelling dedicated to elementary, middle and high schoolers will be in locations such as the Davis Conference Center, Peery’s Egyptian Theater and the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.

The event is free to the public, and detailed information about the workshops and storytelling locations can be found at weber.edu/storytelling.

Weber State Students for Choice presents “Black Futures Month: Social Justice Today”

Was8922957
People take part in a rally on April 29, 2015 at Union Square in New York, held in solidarity with demonstrators in Baltimore, Maryland demanding justice for an African-American man who died of severe spinal injuries sustained in police custody. AFP PHOTO/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)

Jasmine Abdullah Richards from Pasadena, California, and Lex Scott from Salt Lake City will present a discussion on social justice, the history of Black Lives Matter and other central issues to address why we, as a society, have not reached true civil rights yet.

Richards and Scott are Black Lives Matter Coordinators from their respective cities and have personal experience, perspective and information to share during this panel in regard to the topic of social justice.

This event will be held on Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Elizabeth Hall Room 229.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Broncos buck Wildcats out of ACHA playoffs

Hockey

On the evening of Feb. 22, Weber State Wildcat hockey fans packed into the Ice Sheet to watch their team attempt to knock off the Boise State Broncos in the […]

by Raymond Lucas

All eyes on the road to Reno

Basketball

As the regular season dwindles to a close for the Weber State University men’s and women’s basketball teams, both teams are eyeing The Biggest Little City in the World. The […]

by Harrison Epstein

Eagles guard eclipses Lillard’s Big Sky record

Basketball

When Weber State University and Eastern Washington met at the Dee Events Center, both teams came into the game with a chip on their shoulder, chasing the first place Montana […]

by Japheth Pleasant

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *