Previews Week of Feb. 26

Icebreaker Rodeo





The 7th Annual Invitational Icebreaker Rodeo is being held on March 1, 2 and 3 at the Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden.

High school and junior high students from all over the country come to compete for $35,000 in cash and prizes. Students will compete in bull riding, barrel racing, goat tying and bareback riding. Each winner will be awarded a custom saddle after the events.

Tickets are sold at the door, and each competition will be held in indoor arenas at the event center.

Storytelling Fest





In this three-day event, Weber State University will hold its 22nd annual Storytelling Festival from Feb. 26 to 28. International and national storytellers, such as Charlotte Blake Alston, Carolina Quiroga-Stultz and various Utah-based and youth storytellers, will be performing their pieces.

Workshops, discussions and art exhibits will be available, focusing on the theme of civility, to help future and current storytellers gain knowledge and further understanding about the art.

Workshops will take place in the Weber State Wildcat Theater, and storytelling dedicated to elementary, middle and high schoolers will be in locations such as the Davis Conference Center, Peery’s Egyptian Theater and the Ogden Eccles Conference Center.

The event is free to the public, and detailed information about the workshops and storytelling locations can be found at weber.edu/storytelling.

Weber State Students for Choice presents “Black Futures Month: Social Justice Today”

Jasmine Abdullah Richards from Pasadena, California, and Lex Scott from Salt Lake City will present a discussion on social justice, the history of Black Lives Matter and other central issues to address why we, as a society, have not reached true civil rights yet.

Richards and Scott are Black Lives Matter Coordinators from their respective cities and have personal experience, perspective and information to share during this panel in regard to the topic of social justice.

This event will be held on Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Elizabeth Hall Room 229.