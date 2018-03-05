Chuck Wight completes campus interview at Idaho State University

by Daniel Ray

Weber State University President Chuck Wight spent time with students, faculty and alumni at Idaho State University during his campus interview on March 5 and 6.

Wight is the third of five finalists to participate in administrative efforts on campus. Those activities included forums with students and faculty on both the Pocatello and Idaho Falls campuses on March 5. The campus interviews will conclude on March 6 with a final forum at ISU’s Meridian campus.

Idaho State University invited students, staff, faculty, alumni and community members to provide their feedback on each candidate online through an anonymous form.

After announcing on Jan. 18 that he would be leaving WSU in June, Wight told The Signpost that he is a presidential candidate at three universities, although Idaho State is the only university that has publicly named him as a top candidate.

Screen Shot 2018-03-05 at 12.25.51 PM.png
President Chuck Wight addressed student questions concerning his time at Weber State University. Photo credit: Chris Nichols

During the student forum, Wight was asked about a number of topics, such as how he would help ISU improve their relationship with the city of Pocatello, promote communication among the faculty senate, students and the president’s office and what changes he would make.

Wight told students that the best way to predict future success is to look at previous accomplishments. Some of the successes he named were the College Town Charter between WSU and Ogden as well as his open level of communication with students and faculty.

“I only serve as the president for the sake of students,” Wight said.

Additionally, he mentioned that, if selected as the next president, he would ensure that students are placed at the top of the “totem pole.”

Screen Shot 2018-03-05 at 12.27.10 PM.png
President Chuck Wight addressed students at Idaho State University about his time at Weber State University. Photo credit: Chris Nichols

Idaho State University student-body president Jessica Sargent was selected as one of two students who are on the presidential search committee.

“I look for the candidates that speak about students and focus on student-centered institutions and implementing that at ISU,” Sargent said.

Wight said that he enjoyed getting a chance to interact with the student population and answer their questions. He said the most exciting piece of his time spent at ISU over his two-day campus interview is simply meeting people and getting to hear from students about what they want in their next president.

Once all five candidates complete their campus interviews the Idaho State Board of Education will conduct interviews and make the final selection. The next president will assume the position in the summer of 2018.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

WSU clinches first round bye with senior night victory

Basketball

The Weber State University women’s basketball team finished the regular season with a dominant performance over the Montana State Bobcats, winning 85–69 with two seniors finishing in double figures in […]

by Brandon May

Celebrating 50 years in sales education

Mobile

Weber State University’s Professional Sales department, the first of its kind in the United States, celebrated its 50th anniversary February 27. Since its formation in 1968, WSU’s professional sales program […]

by Adam Livingston

Sharing, stealing or working the spotlight

Mobile

Theatre is a collaborative form of fine art that uses actors to present the experience of a real or imagined event before a live audience in a specific place, often […]

by Adam Livingston

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *