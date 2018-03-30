Weber State Venue Menu

DEE EVENTS CENTER

What do The Beach Boys, Johnny Cash, Kenny G and Taylor Swift all have in common? They have all performed in the Dee Events Center. While the Dee Events Center has hosted these famed visitors and more, it is the home of the Weber State University men’s and women’s basketball teams.

This $11.3 billion, 43 acre facility has also housed NCAA tournaments, Utah Jazz preseason games, and Big Sky tournaments, as well as other NCAA basketball playoff games. “The Dee” is also a site for numerous religious and community events, graduations, and high school basketball championships.

With enough seats to hold over 12,000 people, this center is easily one of the most popular on campus. All students get in free with their Wildcards and may bring up to four friends.

STEWART STADIUM

Offering one of the most pristine views in Ogden, Stewart Stadium is one of the most picturesque facilities in all of Division 1 FCS football. Stewart Stadium is the home of Weber State football along with track and field since the stadium opened in the 1950s.

Since the 38,000 square foot Sky suite and press box opened in 2001, this stadium has hosted numerous campus and community events, weddings, and dances. There have been concerts and religious performances throughout the decades inside Stewart Stadium, most notably when Metallica came to Ogden in 1998.

Just like the Dee Events Center, students get in free to the sporting events with their Wildcards, in addition to four other guests.

WILDCAT SOCCER FIELD

Since the women’s soccer team was instituted in 1996, this pristine field, which holds over 500 fans, has hosted three Big Sky Soccer Championships. The field was just renovated in 2017 with the addition of lights, allowing the team to play at night. Students are free to come and go to WSU soccer games.

SWENSON GYM

Right next to the Wildcat Soccer Field, the three-story Reed K. Swenson Gym is the home of the Weber State’s women’s volleyball. Seating approximately 1,200 people, this facility also has an elevated track, classrooms, faculty offices, and new locker rooms.

On the other two floors of this facility, students may utilize the two indoor tracks, state of the art equipment, racquetball courts, basketball courts and the swimming pool.

WILDCAT SOFTBALL FIELD

Home of three Big Sky Championship titles, the Weber State Softball field is just northwest of the Dee Events Center. The field also has netted batting cages in the left field foul territory for the players. Able to seat 500 fans, this field also has a press box above the stands and a digital scoreboard.

MARQUARDT FIELD HOUSE/ ICE SHEET

Located just west of the Dee Events Center, this facility offers an indoor practice facility for Weber State’s football, soccer, softball and rugby programs. This facility also includes a state-of-the-art strength and conditioning complex that overlooks the 60-yard indoor field.

In addition, this facility includes an NHL-size ice rink and locker rooms, which is home to the Weber State hockey club and the WSHL’s Ogden Mustangs.

PRACTICE FIELDS

On the southwest corner of campus, the 90-yard artificial turf field is utilized by Weber State club teams, intramurals, the WSU marching band and different little league organizations around Ogden use this field regularly.