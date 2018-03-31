Got game? WSU clubs offer sports for everyone

Weber State University offers a variety of club sports, from archery and fencing to traditional sports like hockey and soccer. Weber State also offers two seasons of intramurals, one in the fall semester and another in the spring.

Students can join a league and play sports like basketball, wiffle ball, indoor and sand volleyball, dodgeball and flag football. They can also join tournaments for intramural sports, like basketball, inner tube water polo and kickball.

Each year, clubs put together a team and travel throughout the northwest competing at high levels against other universities.

Because clubs aren’t funded by the NCAA or Weber State, there are no scholarships for the athletes and each member has to pay a fee to be a member of the team.

Weber State offers 17 athletic clubs, but students are able to create new ones or bring back clubs that were once active like bass fishing, scuba and men’s volleyball.

WSU’s archery club practices twice a week, boasting both a competitive and noncompetitive team. For students who join the competitive team, they compete up to five times in an academic school year.

The baseball team plays around 25–30 times a year traveling to Montana, Arizona and anywhere in between. Baseball is apart of the National Club Baseball Association and won a national title in 2003.

Like archery, WSU’s bowling club is both competitive and noncompetitive with some travel. The newest athletic club at Weber State is fencing. They practice once or twice a week and are aiming to compete against other teams next year.

The most well known of the Weber State athletic clubs is the hockey team. The hockey team competes in the American Collegiate Hockey Association and travel is heavy. Hockey is the most expensive club at Weber State, but they also draw in packed crowds at the Ogden Ice Sheet and play anywhere from Texas to California.

Men’s and women’s lacrosse were both recently added to Weber State. Both teams compete in the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League against rival Utah State. Lacrosse practices twice a week and competes in ten games.

For those who love to swim, master swim offers a competitive team. They also have a recreational team that practices four times a week for those who want to stay in shape.

Rodeo is the oldest club at Weber State and is nationally ranked. The club competes in college rodeos around the Northwest and makes their home at the Golden Spike Event Center.

Men’s and women’s rugby compete in five to ten matches each year. Match-ups include BYU and Utah State as well as multiple tournaments from Vegas to Boise.

The snowboard club is one of the university’s recreational clubs. Each year the club will put together a trip during spring break and travel to different ski resorts.

Weber State’s men’s soccer team is nationally ranked and has won six national titles since it was founded in 1992. The team competes ten or more times in the academic school year.

For those who aren’t interested in team sports, the WSU weightlifting club works on teaching students the right way to lift. The club competes in five to ten competitions each year and meets three time a week.

For students who are interested in joining one of Weber States clubs visit www.weber.edu/sportclubs or visit each clubs social medias for more information about them and how to get involved.