’Cats reign supreme at cheer and dance championships

For the second consecutive year, the Weber State University cheer team and dance team are bringing the 2018 Cheer and Dance national title trophies back to Ogden from Daytona Beach. Waldo will also be bringing back some hardware after winning the national Mascot title.

For most of the year, the Wildcats cheer and dance teams rile up the crowds to support their fellow athletes on the court and field, but when it’s their turn to shine on their stage, they do not disappoint.

The Weber State cheer squad is a part of the National Cheerleaders Association and competes as a coed team.

On April 6, the Wildcats scored a near perfect 97.97 in their three-minute routine. Once all the teams finished their performances, the ’Cats defended their crown by .30 over Sam Houston State and winning the Division 1 Coed National Title for the second straight year.

The Wildcats improved from the 97.7, which they scored in last year’s championship. The Wildcats have won four of the last seven coed Cheer national titles.

As one of the most dominant cheer programs in the country, Weber State has become a hotbed for transferring athletes. The cheer team also has the number one and two college ranked coed pairs as a part of

the team.

The dance team, which is a part of the National Dance Association, scored a 9.637 overall, just .031 over second place Stephen F Austin University. The dance team claimed their second title in as many years in the Division 1 Hip Hop competition. The championship is the second in Weber State dance history.

Weber State’s mascot Waldo also brought home a national Mascot title, the third of the weekend. This is Waldo’s second title, while the first one came in 2015.

Waldo finished with a score of 58.7 and won the event by just one point. Waldo reigned supreme over the crop of Division 1 mascots like NC State’s Mr. Wuf, South Carolina’s Cocky, Missouri’s Truman, Iowa State’s Cy, Virginia Tech’s HokieBird and New Mexico State’s Pistol Pete.

The NCA and NDA Championships is the largest collegiate championship in the world. The competition brings over 6,000 cheerleaders and dancers from around the United States, and WSU took the cake in both.

The Weber State cheer squad is led by program director and coach Summer Willis, while the dancers are coached by

Michelle Falk.