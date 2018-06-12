‘Candy and Dorothy’ comes to Weber for Utah premiere





The GLAAD Award-winning production “Candy and Dorothy” is set to debut in Utah at Weber State University on June 20 after the members at IN THE NOW PRODUCTIONS came together independently in service of this performance.

According to a press release from IN THE NOW PRODUCTIONS, “This comic fantasy finds Catholic activist Dorothy Day trapped in the afterlife with Warhol superstar Candy Darling. At the same time, a young librarian on the Lower East Side of Manhattan finds her life coming undone with booze, pills and despair.”

New York City serves as the backdrop for a historically exaggerated story reminiscent of Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet”— a tale of cognitive dissonance, clashing values, and the dynamic ever-changing nature of life in the Big Apple.

Actor William Richardson appears as Candy Darling, a transgender actress in the late 60’s to early 70’s. Ahead of her time, Darling tries to navigate a world even less accepting of the LGBT community where she’s still referred to as a “drag queen.”

Nell Gwynn, who appeared in the Off-Broadway premiere of “Candy and Dorothy,” plays co-founder of the anti-war Catholic Worker Movement Dorothy Day. Day was historically recognized by the government as potentially dangerous as communism or socialism.

Tamara, a “sexy librarian” and one of two fictitious characters, is portrayed by Latoya Cameron. Tamara struggles with an undeservedly self-perceived lack of beauty and trying to figure out what she wants to do with her life; something Cameron believes many would find easily relatable.

“Candy and Dorothy” explores the poignantly modern topics of religion, gender identity/fluidity and the recognition of one’s own worth — all provided in a historically accurate context. The production team is incredibly proud of the show they’ve put together in spite of the hurdles they’ve had to face together.

Limited engagement showings will debut on June 20, with shows every evening until June 24 at the Eccles Theater. Tickets can be purchased online for $20 at inthenowshows.com, or for cash-only at the door on the night of each production.