Wee Beer brings booze to Ogden

Beer, music, food and stuff to buy. Oh, and you can throw axes at a target down a range too. All these things and more happened at the fourth annual Wee Beer Festival held June 16 at the Golden Spike Event Center.

During this festival, both local and national breweries convene for a festival of beer, entertainment, vendors, food and — they assure — fun for all ages, not just those of drinking age.

With several other beer festivals in Utah, including ones in Salt Lake City, Park City and Moab, event planners knew that a local festival in Ogden had the capacity to do well, and it has. Starting in 2015, the Wee Beer Festival first began as a means to showcase local breweries and bring a beer festival to Ogden and has continued to grow each year.

Katie Williams, the event manager for Golden Spike Event Center, said that they anticipated over 2000 attendees at the festival, nearly double the attendance from their humble beginning in their first year of the festival.

Along with the over 25 breweries that were slated to attend this year, Wee Beer also hosted 25 vendors, including local businesses and boutiques that were there supporting the Wee Beer Festival and sharing in the festivities.

For entertainment outside of a mug, the Wee beer festival boasted live music for attendees. This year, Holy Revolver and the Fab Folk, both local bands from northern Utah, were invited to perform.

Holy Revolver specializes in Alternative rock and Americana and has been described by fans as “the best band in Northern Utah.” The Fab Folk specialize in folk renditions of songs by The Beatles that we all know and love.

The Wee Beer festival wants to ensure families can come and enjoy the festivities, so they offer a variety of yard games for kids to enjoy. Other attractions include the organization Phat Axe, which boasts the slogan “let your inner barbarian out.” They brought their trailer and set up a range where participants could hurl axes at a target from varying distances.

To top off the beer sampling, four local food trucks were on site for all to indulge in. These included Lucky Slice, Soupendous, Nay Nay’s Taco Chop and Nutcracker Sweets.

Whether you want to sample local beer, spend time outdoors with the family listening to live music, trying a variety of food or throwing axes and letting loose your inner barbarian, the Wee Beer festival is a place for everyone to enjoy.