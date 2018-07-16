Bikers race the clock on Paper Airplane trail

This summer, Powder Mountain will be hosting the first ever Paper Airplane MTB Series. They will consist of mountain bike races ranging from five to 13.5 miles long, on the Paper Airplane Trail at Powder Mountain.

The races will take place bi-weekly on Thursdays at 6 p.m., beginning July 19, and running through Aug. 30.

Located in the parking lot of Hidden Lake Lodge, the race will have three categories, each with different courses to choose from. It will be broken into a men’s and women’s division, and each division can choose from course A, 13.5 miles, course B, 9 miles, or course C, which is 5 miles.

The event coordinator Austin Bundy is eager for the event to get started and hopes that this will bring excitement to the sport of mountain biking and drive traffic to the trails.

“With the growth of our trail network, we decided to start a bi-weekly mountain bike race series to get people familiarized with our trails,” Bundy said. “We are really excited to get this series going to bring mountain bike hype to the Ogden Valley.”

The trails are sure to be busy this summer, as Bundy explained that they are going to have either a running or biking event going on every week for the next two months.

“Running every other week in conjunction with Trail Trials, our bi-weekly trail running series, Powder Mountain will have a mountain bike or trail running event every Thursday through the end of August,” Bundy said.

Registration for the Paper Airplane MTB is available online through the Powder Mountain website, or at the event from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Participants can buy a single race ticket for $20 in advance, or $25 the day of the race prior to the races start at 7:15 p.m.

There is also an option to purchase tickets for the entire series for $75. Registration includes a bib number for your shirt, race timing, one raffle ticket, and two for one tacos at Hidden Lake Lodge.

There will also be prizes for the first, second and third place finishers for each category. These prizes have yet to be announced.

The Paper Airplane MTB is presented by ENVE and sponsored by Lucky Slice Pizza, Admiral Beverage Corporation, TRP Brakes, Smith Optics, Biker’s Edge, and First Endurance.

For non-bikers, The Pow Mow Trial Trails is a timed 5k fun run, and takes place every other Thursday, opposite of the bike race. The goal for both the 5k run and the bike race is to give the local community a chance to familiarize themselves with the mountains trails.