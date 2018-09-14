Esteemed jazz musician swings into Weber

The jazz stylings of the Sean Jones Quartet came to Val Browning Center for the first time Sept. 14 in the shape of its leader and trumpeter, Sean Jones.

In addition to regularly touring with his quartet, Jones is an esteemed music professor at the Peabody Conservatory at Johns Hopkins University. While having to play and teach music at the same time seems difficult, he said he manages to do both by careful scheduling and good luck.

Being able to teach inspires Jones’ performances, especially because he views it as teaching the future generations of musicians.

“My performance informs my teaching, and my teaching informs my performance,” Jones said. “I couldn’t really have one without the other.”

Jones’ experience teaching at Weber State University thus far has not been one-dimensional. He ventured beyond just jazz classes, even lecturing a tap class.

Dr. Scott Sprenger, The Lindquist College of Arts and Humanities dean, was inspired to bring Jones and his quartet to Weber after speaking with the WSU jazz program directer. They both believed Jones was the best option to kick off the “Browning Presents!” series.

“Sean is one of the greatest living trumpet players, and there are many jazz aficionados in the local community,” Sprenger said.”

Sprenger said the opportunity for students to have Jones in-residence and vie for the chance to perform onstage with him “will undoubtedly be the thrill of a lifetime.”

The Browning family, who are long-time WSU donors, made the Sean Jones Quartet event possible.

“Every time we organize an event like this, I am reminded of the supreme generosity and long-term vision of the Browning family,” Sprenger said. “The faculty and I are deeply grateful to be the stewards of these funds. We can never thank them enough.”

To find other tour dates for the Sean Jones Quartet, visit https://www.sean-jones.com/.