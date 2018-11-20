Downtown Ogden to light up with Christmas Village

On the evening of Nov. 24, the Electric Light Parade begins at Washington boulevard from 22nd street to 26th street with a host of floats and people from around Ogden. And, with the flip of a switch, Christmas season is days away.

On the final float, Santa waits to illuminate Christmas Village. Throughout the rest of the night, floats are lined down 25th street for passersby to enjoy.

Once Christmas Village is lit, Santa will return to his castle where children are invited to share their wish lists and get pictures with Kris Kringle himself until 9 p.m. Photos can be purchased for $5 apiece.

There will also be live entertainment in the Ogden Amphitheater, an onsite Christmas shop, concessions and free train rides on The Polar Express Train. The train is located on the east side of the park by the Fallen Firefighter Memorial and travels through a tunnel decorated in art that glows in the dark.

The night will close with a firework display over Downtown Ogden. The proceeds from the event go toward new Christmas lights and displays for proceeding years.

While the parade is one day only, the Christmas Village will go on. The opening night is Nov. 24 and the village will be open until Jan. 1.

Santa will be at the onsite Christmas store Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The price for photos will still be $5 each.

The Village is a walkable square with paths that cross through so residents can see each miniaturized model home. There are also stands for customers to purchase hot chocolate and other snacks for their trip through the Christmas Village.

Guests can take a ride on the Jupiter Train around Christmas Village on Friday, Saturday, or Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Loading and drop off are located on 25th Street, north of the Ogden Amphitheater entrance.