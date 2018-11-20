Downtown Ogden to light up with Christmas Village

by Paige Robertson
11-18 Christmas Village
Ogden's Christmas Village is set to open the Sunday after Thanksgiving and is open through January 1st. (Cydnee Green / The Signpost)

On the evening of Nov. 24, the Electric Light Parade begins at Washington boulevard from 22nd street to 26th street with a host of floats and people from around Ogden. And, with the flip of a switch, Christmas season is days away.

On the final float, Santa waits to illuminate Christmas Village. Throughout the rest of the night, floats are lined down 25th street for passersby to enjoy.

Once Christmas Village is lit, Santa will return to his castle where children are invited to share their wish lists and get pictures with Kris Kringle himself until 9 p.m. Photos can be purchased for $5 apiece.

There will also be live entertainment in the Ogden Amphitheater, an onsite Christmas shop, concessions and free train rides on The Polar Express Train. The train is located on the east side of the park by the Fallen Firefighter Memorial and travels through a tunnel decorated in art that glows in the dark.

11-18 Christmas Village
Ogden's Christmas Village is set to open the Sunday after Thanksgiving and is open through January 1st. (Cydnee Green / The Signpost)

The night will close with a firework display over Downtown Ogden. The proceeds from the event go toward new Christmas lights and displays for proceeding years.

While the parade is one day only, the Christmas Village will go on. The opening night is Nov. 24 and the village will be open until Jan. 1.

Santa will be at the onsite Christmas store Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. or Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The price for photos will still be $5 each.

The Village is a walkable square with paths that cross through so residents can see each miniaturized model home. There are also stands for customers to purchase hot chocolate and other snacks for their trip through the Christmas Village.

Guests can take a ride on the Jupiter Train around Christmas Village on Friday, Saturday, or Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Loading and drop off are located on 25th Street, north of the Ogden Amphitheater entrance.

Share: twitterFacebookgoogle_plus

You May Also Like...

Temporary murals revitalize downtown Ogden

Uncategorized

Local artist Brek Townsend’s temporary murals blur the line between street and gallery art. His work can be seen across downtown Ogden, appearing and disappearing overnight. Street artist Banksy once […]

by Chloe Conorich

Weber State clubs and orgs go ‘all in’ for Casino Night

Uncategorized

Gamble for free at Weber State University’s Clubs and Organizations Casino Night. Well, not for free: admission costs a can of food as a donation to the Weber Cares Food […]

by Tori Waltz

Professors pontificate public lands policies

Uncategorized

On Tuesday in the Wildcat Theater, Weber State University’s Sustainability Practices and Research Center (SPARC), along with the Center for Community Engaged Learning hosted “Matter of Fact: Lands of the […]

by Jessica Dougall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.