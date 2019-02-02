Senate to vote on new grad rep

by Hannah Olsen
Cyd's Column (7 of 7).JPG
(Cydnee Green / The Signpost)

Since the loss of Graduate Student Senator David Brog due to time conflicts, the Weber State University Student Senate has been in the process of a confirming a replacement. Cydnee Green seems to be that person.

The appointment process for replacing a senator is a lengthy and detailed one that includes interviews, a presentation to the Senate, eligibility protocols and a signed application by the Senate adviser.

There were two applicants for the Graduate Student Senator position. Along with Green there was another applicant, who pulled his name from consideration due to a time conflict, according to Senate Vice President Minsum Choi.

“Students may still apply at this time,” Choi said. “But it would be the Senators’ choice if we should hold off our vote on Green to allow any new applicants to introduce themselves to the Senate.”

Green introduced herself to the Senate on Jan. 28 during the usual Senate meeting.

From the recorded minutes of the meeting, during her introduction she talked a little bit about herself, her past experiences and her goals if selected the Graduate Student Senator.

Green wants to become more involved because she has many ideas about how to better market the graduate programs at Weber State University, along with how to better support graduate students.

This includes plans to make the graduate programs more apparent on the website, setting up a new-student orientation for incoming graduate students and increasing scholarship opportunities for advanced degrees.

Green also mentioned the importance of research funding and her interest in creating an emphasis on increasing researchers’ abilities through increasing funding support.

Green described herself as loving the outdoors and being very determined in everything she does. She currently works as the Events Coordinator at the Browning Center.

Green will attend the Senate meeting on Feb. 4 as well, where the Senate will vote on her confirmation. Despite being currently unopposed, Green does not get an automatic confirmation.

“She still needs a two-third majority vote by the senators,” Choi said.

Green wished to reserve comment until her confirmation.

