Peeping Tom pleading not guilty

The 36-year-old Weber State University student and registered sex offender has plead not guilty to eight counts of voyeurism. Between Dec. 12, 2018, and Dec. 19, 2018, Anthony Ray Sunford was captured on video entering the women’s locker room on the second floor of the Wildcat Center for Health Education and Wellness.

The pre-trial hearing for Sunford held Feb. 26 at the Ogden City Justice Court was put on continuance.

Judge Michael S. Junk of the Ogden City Justice Court denied the defense’s request for a three-month extension for discovery.

“That seems a little far for me,” Junk said. “Let’s get working on it right away.”

Instead, the defense has been given a six-week window to obtain information and gather evidence in preparation for his trial on April 8 at 1:30 p.m.

The court entered a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf Jan. 15 after the court found the defendant did not qualify for a court-appointed lawyer and was denied PDA as counsel.

Sunford retained private counsel with the Law Office of Randy Phillips.

On eight separate occasions, Sunford entered the same locker room, and spent lengths of time ranging from 3 minutes on Dec. 12, 2018 to 17 minutes on Dec. 18, in the locker room, each time with his cell phone in hand.

The initial incident was brought to the attention of the WSU Police Department on Dec. 13, 2018, by a young woman who claims she saw Sunford in the locker room crouched near a wall facing the showers.

According to video footage, an unknown woman followed Sunford out of the locker room at 9:57 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2018, the first of two entrances he made that day.

California charged Sunford with two felony counts on Feb. 19, 2010: assaulting a person under 18 with intent to commit sex offense and failing to register as sex offender based on felony conviction.

A no-contest plea was entered on the felony charges against him on Nov. 29, 2010. The Superior Court of California waived jury by trial and imposed a judicial judgement of time in state prison.

While serving in the U.S. Army, Sunford was reportedly charged, convicted and sentenced to 35 months for attempted rape Aug. 24, 2004, in Fort Hood, Texas.

Sunford came to WSUPD for questioning, at which point his cell phone was logged into evidence pending a search warrant to view its contents. Magistrate Ernie W Jones of the Second District Court issued a search warrant of Sunford’s phone on Jan. 4.

According to the report provided by WSUPD Officer Megan Nicholls, the phone in question contained some pornographic images and surreptitious pictures and video of his wife, Kathryn.

In addition, there were several screenshots of message threads indicating that a man by the name of Eric had sexually assaulted a woman. The text messages go to a recipient by the name of Cindy.

A records check performed by Nicholls on all the names found on the phone did not turn up any useful information.